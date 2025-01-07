PHILIPPINES, January 7 - Press Release

January 6, 2025 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINA'S 'MONSTER SHIP' SPOTTED IN ZAMBALES WATERS The recent sighting of the China Coast Guard's largest vessel off the coast of Zambales is deeply concerning, especially when considering the earlier recovery of an underwater drone near Masbate province. These repeated incursions and unauthorized activities in our waters raise significant concerns about China's respect for international law and the sovereignty of the Philippines. Such incidents emphasize the need for ongoing vigilance and a firm commitment to protecting our territorial integrity and maritime rights. I commend the Philippine Coast Guard for their prompt and effective response to the presence of the CCG vessel, referred to as "The Monster." Their vigilance and unwavering dedication to safeguarding our maritime territories reflect their commitment to the safety and security of our fisherfolk and coastal communities. Hindi tayo matitinag, gaano man kabigat ang pwersang humahamon sa integridad ng teritoryo natin. As a peace-loving nation, we remain committed to defending our sovereignty while pursuing diplomatic solutions to resolve these issues, ensuring adherence to international laws and agreements.

