CES 2025: HP’s OMEN AI Casts a Spell on Gaming, Optimizing Performance with a Single Click

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at CES 2025, gamers can now elevate their gameplay like never before with the newest OMEN and HyperX PCs and solutions from HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ).

PC gamers demand the best when it comes to powerful and personalized gaming technology. Three-quarters of them are purchasing new devices for better performance and features,3 while more than half want customization options to represent their individuality.4 With the newest OMEN Max 16 Laptop paired with OMEN AI technology, gamers can play with confidence knowing that their device is designed to automatically and continually adjust performance and thermals for the best in uninterrupted gameplay.

OMEN AI: Revolutionizing the Gaming Experience

Introducing OMEN AI Beta, a groundbreaking software innovation redefining gaming performance optimization. Gamers often spend countless hours searching forums and using trial and error to achieve optimal frames per second (FPS). With 85% of gamers5 prioritizing high FPS, a simpler solution is essential. OMEN AI offers a personalized, one-click solution tailored to each game, recommending OS, hardware, and game settings based on each unique rig and game – eliminating endless troubleshooting.



As the first AI-powered game learning application that continually adjusts for optimized performance, OMEN AI adapts and improves settings over time. Launching with support for Counter-Strike 2, the application will expand to more popular titles. OMEN AI simplifies and elevates gaming experiences by taking the guesswork out of optimization.

OMEN MAX 16: Pushing Gaming Performance to New Heights

Performance is paramount for gamers, and the OMEN MAX 16 delivers what they want and need to perform at their best. It delivers smoother gameplay and heightened responsiveness, empowering players to excel in AAA titles like Black Myth: Wukong or tackle the most intense gaming challenges. This laptop provides everything needed for a truly unbeatable experience.

Uncompromising Performance and User Control : Features up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor 6 or AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 Mobile Processors, 7 and up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, enabling players to handle the most demanding games with ease. The all-new Unleashed Mode in OMEN Gaming Hub allows users to manually control power settings to best suit their unique needs, unleashing the full potential of the hardware for maximum performance or balanced use.

: Features up to an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 processor or AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 Mobile Processors, and up to 64 GB of DDR5 RAM, enabling players to handle the most demanding games with ease. The all-new Unleashed Mode in OMEN Gaming Hub allows users to manually control power settings to best suit their unique needs, unleashing the full potential of the hardware for maximum performance or balanced use. Future Ready : Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash your creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NIM Microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistant, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

: Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX™ 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash your creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NIM Microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistant, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems. Enhanced Thermal Management and Longevity: Debuts OMEN Cryo Compound, a hybrid material that combines liquid metal and metal grease to improve heat dissipation and prevent leaks. Paired with OMEN Tempest Cooling Pro architecture, it ensures superior cooling performance. Additionally, Fan Cleaner 8 technology reverses fan direction periodically to prevent dust buildup, reducing performance drop-off over time and eliminating the need for frequent cleaning.

Debuts OMEN Cryo Compound, a hybrid material that combines liquid metal and metal grease to improve heat dissipation and prevent leaks. Paired with OMEN Tempest Cooling Pro architecture, it ensures superior cooling performance. Additionally, Fan Cleaner technology reverses fan direction periodically to prevent dust buildup, reducing performance drop-off over time and eliminating the need for frequent cleaning. Unapologetically You: Boasts a sleek metal design with two color options – Ceramic White/Shadow Black – and a premium metal chassis for a fantastic tactile experience. It includes an optional front RGB light bar and a HyperX-inspired lattice-less, optional per-key RGB keyboard, both customizable via OMEN Light Studio for stunning, synchronized lighting effects that enhance the overall gaming experience.

Boasts a sleek metal design with two color options – Ceramic White/Shadow Black – and a premium metal chassis for a fantastic tactile experience. It includes an optional front RGB light bar and a HyperX-inspired lattice-less, optional per-key RGB keyboard, both customizable via OMEN Light Studio for stunning, synchronized lighting effects that enhance the overall gaming experience. Seamless Connectivity: The OMEN MAX 16 enhances the synergy between HyperX peripherals enabling HP’s gaming ecosystem to work better together. Featuring HP’s first Ultra Low Latency Gen 3 technology, it allows gamers to connect up to three compatible HyperX devices9 simultaneously. This is achieved through the new ULL radio frequency design and antenna placement on the top hinge of the display, delivering exceptional performance and responsiveness.



OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor: Cloud Connected Gaming and Entertainment

Built to enable cloud and smart experiences with gaming performance, the OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor stands as OMEN's first Google TV™10,11, smart gaming monitor, setting a new standard in next-gen gaming. Featuring a 4K UHD12 144Hz display,13 this monitor brings together streaming, cloud gaming, and smart home apps, solving the hassle of managing multiple devices and platforms.14 It supports consoles, laptops, desktops, peripherals, and even Android phones, effortlessly switching between devices and peripherals. The OMEN 32x is also a streamer's best friend, enabling streaming for up to four platforms without the need for external hardware or software, by streaming directly from the display.

HyperX Pulsefire Saga Mice: Redefining Personalization and Performance

Recognizing that every gamer is unique, HyperX is expanding its lineup of high-performance mice with innovative shape modularity. The Pulsefire Saga series includes interchangeable parts, allowing gamers to personalize their mouse for optimal performance with up to 16 combinations using the eight parts in the box. For complete personalization, a 3D print file is available on Printables.com for custom iterations at home15. Additionally, the Saga Pro offers seamless connectivity with dual wireless capabilities and Instant Pair with select OMEN laptops, eliminating the need for a dongle.16

Pricing and Availability17

The OMEN MAX 16 Gaming Laptop is expected to be available in the coming months on HP.com for a starting price of $1699.99.

is expected to be available in the coming months on HP.com for a starting price of $1699.99. OMEN AI Beta is available world-wide this week.

Beta is available world-wide this week. The OMEN 32x Smart Gaming Monitor is expected to be available on HP.com in April for a starting price of $749.99.

is expected to be available on HP.com in April for a starting price of $749.99. The HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse is expected to be available on HP.com in March for a starting price of $119.99.

is expected to be available on HP.com in March for a starting price of $119.99. The HyperX Pulsefire Saga Gaming Mouse is expected to be available on HP.com in March for a starting price of $79.99.



For more information about HP at CES 2025 and additional HP news at the show, please visit the HP Press Center.

About HP

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit http://www.hp.com .

1 Based on all PC AI gaming learning applications. OMEN AI adjust Operating System, Hardware, and Game settings for supported games. System requirements: OMEN Gaming Hub installed on PC, Windows 10 version 19041.0 or higher. Results may vary based on unique hardware setup on PC.

2 Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC

3 Gaming Decision Tree Research (2024)

4 Unlocking the Player Persona: A Deep Dive into Gamer Segmentation (2023)

5 HP Proprietary Survey 2024

6 Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. Intel’s numbering, branding and/or naming is not a measurement of higher performance. Intel, Core, and the Intel logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

7 Multi-core is designed to improve performance of certain software products. Not all customers or software applications will necessarily benefit from use of this technology. Performance and clock frequency will vary depending on application workload and your hardware and software configurations. AMD’s numbering is not a measurement of clock speed.

8 Only available on OMEN MAX 16 Intel CPU SKU

9 Based on Gaming Laptop PCs with built-in wireless dongle in the market as of 1/6/2025. End-user can purchase HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Pro & HyperX Pulsefire Saga Pro from HP.com and connect with laptop without external dongle.

10 Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.

11 Requires Internet connection and Google Account. Subscription, download, or purchase may be required for viewing. Some apps, content, and/or features may not be available in all countries. Subject to availability.

12 4K content required to view 4K resolution.

13 All performance specifications represent the typical specifications provided by HP's component manufacturers; actual performance may vary either higher or lower.

14 Requires network connection. Available on select Android phones

15 Official 3D models available at www.printables.com/@hyperx. 3D printer required. HyperX does not guarantee the compatibility and/or functionality of customized components.

16 Instant Pair available only on select OMEN laptop models. Connecting multiple devices via Instant Pair will affect individual device performance. See the product support page for details

17 Pricing and availability subject to change without notice.

