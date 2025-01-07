Governor and First Partner honor fallen Orange County Firefighter

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Orange County Fire Authority Fire Apparatus Engineer Kevin Skinner:

“We offer our most heartfelt sympathies to Fire Apparatus Engineer Skinner’s family, loved ones and colleagues as they mourn this painful loss. Jennifer and I honor his bravery and dedication to protecting California communities.”

Engineer Skinner, 56, passed away on January 5, 2025, while responding to a structure fire.

He was a 25-year veteran of the Orange County Fire Authority, joining the agency in July 1999.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff in honor of Engineer Skinner.