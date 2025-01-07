TWO SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED AS LEADERS THRIVING IN THEIR 40s

Katy Conroy Louise Nutt

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Partner Katy Conroy and Senior Counsel Louise Nutt have been recognized in its special supplement of top professionals in their 40s. “The professionals were chosen based on a demonstration of impact made on the profession and on the Los Angeles community,” states the publisher.“Katy Conroy is a former ‘big law’ M&A attorney who brings a wealth of experience in complex corporate and real estate transactions. She has deep expertise in sophisticated legal areas such as real estate capital markets, corporate M&A, equity investments, and fund formation, from which she skillfully distills complex concepts into understandable, actionable advice for her clients.”In addition to Conroy’s broad corporate practice, her real estate practice involves all aspects of the real estate industry, with a particular focus on equity investments, syndications, fund formations, and joint ventures. Katy routinely works on transactions involving multi-family, development, industrial, hospitality, and office.“Louise Nutt’s experience includes representing companies and individuals in various stages of civil litigation in state and federal court, including trial and appellate work. Prior to joining the firm, Nutt worked at Glaser Weil Fink Howard Avchen & Shapiro LLP where she represented companies and individuals in entertainment, finance, banking and real estate.” The feature highlights Nutt’s community impact beyond her litigation work, specifically her prior role on the Board of Directors for St. Joseph Center, a nonprofit organization focused on providing services to the homeless community in Los Angeles.

