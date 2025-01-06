City facilities to open Tuesday, Jan. 7

Thanks to the round-the-clock efforts of our dedicated City employees who have been working in nonstop shifts to clear as many roads, sidewalks and public spaces as possible since snowfall stopped, we’re able to open all City facilities, including City Hall, Central Station and all Parks, Recreation and Culture facilities, to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The facilities were closed on Monday, Jan. 6, due to the weekend’s winter storm.

While Parks, Recreation and Culture facilities will open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, all programming will be cancelled that day. Keep up to date with Parks, Recreation and Culture program and facility status at Rainoutline.com. City crews will be working on clearing bike and pedestrian paths and trails throughout the remainder of the week as access permits.

Parks, Recreation and Culture facilities will be available during business hours for warm shelter for anyone in need. Please note: While these facilities provide a safe space from the cold, no specific services are offered at them. Residents in need of emergency shelter or services should go to the Lawrence Community Shelter, 3655 E 25th St, Lawrence, KS, or call them at 785-832-8864.

In addition to clearing roads community-wide, City crews have been dedicated to clearing roads and parking areas in Downtown Lawrence. As of Monday afternoon, the majority of downtown parking lots and sidewalks have been cleared for pedestrians.

Finally, Lawrence Transit bus service will resume normal operations on Tuesday, Jan. 7, but riders should expect reroutes and delays. Stay tuned to the PassioGo app for any updates as the busses navigate potentially icy streets and cold temperatures.

Any additional impacts to City services will be shared via news release and on the City’s Facebook page. The latest information on snow plow progress is available via this map found at lawrenceks.org/snow.

Media Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.org

