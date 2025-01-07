Submit Release
DOH CITES MAUI ASPHALT X-IV, LLC FOR NPDES PERMIT VIOLATIONS ON KAUAʻI

Jan 6, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) has issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) to Maui Asphalt X-IV, LLC (Maui Asphalt) for numerous violations of their National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Notice of General Permit Coverage HIR70G979 occurring at their asphalt batch plant located in Waimea, Kauaʻi.

Maui Asphalt is ordered to pay $33,000 and perform corrective actions to return it to compliance with their NPDES general permit coverage. The NOVO becomes final 20 calendar days after it has been served unless a hearing request is filed.

“NPDES permits ensure that all organizations are held accountable for the proper disposal of pollutants,” said Kathleen Ho, the deputy director for the Environmental Health Administration. “It is everyone’s responsibility to help keep our waters clean.”

All persons, including business owners, government agencies and visitors must comply with environmental laws designed to protect Hawaiʻi. Failure to comply with water pollution laws may subject violators to monetary penalties of up to $60,000 per day, per violation.

The DOH Clean Water Branch protects public health and the environment by prohibiting discharges that impair water quality, keeping Hawaiʻi’s waters fishable and swimmable for everyone. Everyone must comply with environmental regulations that are in place to protect the public and Hawaiʻi’s fragile ecosystem. Failure to do so may result in legal action by the state, federal partners and/or private citizens. 

A copy of the NOVO can be found here.

# # #

