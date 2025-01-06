Statement by Premier King on Prime Minister Trudeau’s Resignation as Prime Minister

CANADA, January 6 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on Prime Minister Trudeau’s resignation as Prime Minister:

“First elected in 2008, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has served as Canada’s leader for over nine years, guiding the nation through some of the most challenging times in our country’s history. While we didn’t always agree, I always appreciated his desire to try to unite the country and to do his very best to make life better for Canadians.

As Premier, I have had the privilege of working alongside him and his government, setting partisanship aside to advance initiatives that strengthened our communities and supported Island families. Prime Minister Trudeau’s deep love for Canada was evident, and I valued his openness to hearing the perspectives of Canada’s smallest province.

Regardless of political stripe, anyone who steps forward to serve in political life – especially in the highest office in the greatest country in the world – deserves our respect and gratitude. These roles demand tremendous sacrifice and come with extraordinary pressures. In a democracy, we may not agree with every decision made by our leaders, but it is essential to respect the office they hold and their commitment to serving our nation.

On behalf of all Islanders, I extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Trudeau for his years of dedicated service as our Prime Minister.”