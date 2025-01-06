Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Kicks Off the New Year with “BBQ Bliss: A Month of Freebies & Flavor!”

Exclusive Monthly Promotion Features Weekly BOGO Deals to Celebrate Guests and Start 2025 with Flavorful Gratitude

Dallas, TX, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is excited to kick off the new year with its “BBQ Bliss: A Month of Freebies & Flavor!” promotion, offering Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) deals every week throughout January. This month-long celebration of delicious barbecue and guest appreciation is available exclusively on www.dickeys.com and through the Dickey’s app.

To start off strong, Week 1 from January 6th to January 12th will feature TWO BOGOs! Guests can take advantage of the following offers:



Buy One Salad with Meat, Get One Free using the code Lettuce25 Buy One Combo, Get One Free using the code COMBO12. Guests can choose from any of these tasty combos: Brisket Sandwich Combo, Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo, Loaded Baker Combo, Loaded Baker with Meat Combo, Trail Boss Combo, Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo (all 3 of them), Dickey Dog Combo, Turkey Sandwich Combo, Westerner Sandwich Combo, or Smoked Chicken Sandwich Combo. Mix and match any of these delicious options to enjoy a BOGO meal.

“Our guests are the heart of everything we do at Dickey’s, and we wanted to kick off the year by offering them two amazing BOGO deals to show our appreciation,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “The ‘BBQ Bliss’ promotion is all about celebrating the new year with great food and unbeatable deals. We’re excited to bring even more of our signature slow-smoked meats and classic sides to our loyal guests in a fun, flavorful way.”

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., added, “We are so grateful for the support we’ve received from our amazing guests, and ‘BBQ Bliss’ is our way of saying thank you. With two BOGO offers in Week 1, we’re giving everyone a chance to indulge in some of our fan favorites, whether it’s a salad with meat or one of our legendary combo meals. We hope this promotion helps everyone start the year off right with the bold, smoky flavors that make Dickey’s so special.”

The weekly BOGO deals will continue throughout January, with a new offer revealed each Monday. Guests are encouraged to visit dickeys.com or open the Dickey’s app each week to discover the next great deal and enjoy more of what they love.

