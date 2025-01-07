GIRL SCOUTS OF GREATER LOS ANGELES KICKS OFF ANNUAL GIRL SCOUT COOKIE SEASON JANUARY 26

Girl Scouts Holding Cookie Boxes; Photo Credit GSUSA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On January 26, Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) will kick off the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie Program, one of the organization's most beloved activities and the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world, with classic favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Adventurefuls™, and more. At the close of the 2025 cookie season in early March, the beloved Girl Scout S’morescookie flavor will be retired; fans of this cookie can purchase the last of these favorites from local Girl Scouts. By purchasing cookies, customers support local Girl Scouts in developing leadership and entrepreneurial skills, and help them fund community service projects, travel, summer camp adventures, and more. Local order taking begins on January 14, and Girl Scouts will have cookies in-hand, be able to deliver pre-made orders, and sell in-person on January 26."Fostering an interest in entrepreneurship sparks curiosity, builds confidence, and develops 21st-century problem-solving skills—qualities that prepare Girl Scouts for civic engagement and academic and career success they can use for the rest of their lives,” said Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles Chief Executive Officer Theresa Edy Kiene. "When you purchase your favorite Girl Scout Cookies, you are helping Girl Scouts hone the skills they need to thrive and make the world a better place."Last year, nearly 20,000 Girl Scouts in Greater Los Angeles created their own cookie businesses and sold a total of more than 5 million packages, with Thin Mintsand Samoascontinuing to be the most popular varieties. Girl Scouts enlisted support from consumers to donate 185,000+ packages of cookies to nonprofit community partners through the Cookies for the Community program. GSGLA cookie entrepreneurs set inspiring goals and, collectively, opted for a portion of their cookie rewards to be a philanthropic donation to Aquarium of the Pacific, in honor of the 2024 cookie program mascot, Lucy the Axolotl. The generosity of 3,022 dedicated Girl Scouts resulted in a contribution of more than $5,900.This season, Girl Scouts will sell cookies in-person, at cookie "booths" in front of local businesses, and via the Digital Cookieonline platform for direct donation, local delivery, or direct shipment. To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season January 14 – March 9:If you know registered Girl Scouts, reach out to them to find out how they are selling cookies (online, at cookie booths, etc.).o Local order taking begins on January 14, including through Digital Cookie for customers to purchase for girl delivery and donation, and for direct shipment to consumers.o Girl Scouts begin delivering cookies in-person on January 26.If you don't know a Girl Scout:o February 7 – March 9, Girl Scouts will sell cookies in front of participating public locations throughout Greater Los Angeles.o Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org or text COOKIES to 59618* to find cookie booths available in your area beginning February 7. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy o Beginning February 21, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder ( https://www.girlscoutsla.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html ) to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door, or to donate cookies to local causes.The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps Girl Scouts develop five key skills: Goal Setting, Decision Making, Money Management, People Skills, and Business Ethics. Girl Scouts also obtain transferable life skills as they earn a variety of badges and awards, including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins, and Entrepreneur badges. Beyond having fun working in a team and practicing their public speaking, Girl Scouts describe the impact cookie proceeds have had on their lives and the community through the Girl Scout Cookie Program:• "My troop has done stand up paddle board yoga, zip lining, camping, enhancing our analytical skills, and creating programs that increase the skill sets of girls in our community. A lot of these unique experiences we’ve had would not have been possible without earning money through the cookie program," said Girl Scout Cadette, Milan.• "Thanks to the cookie proceeds, my troop and I have enjoyed many exciting activities like indoor skydiving, rock climbing, and horseback riding. Each year, we also set aside funds to give back, allowing us to support an animal shelter, healthcare workers during COVID, and create care kits for the homeless. I truly believe I wouldn't have experienced all of this without Girl Scouts," shared Girl Scout Senior, Sophia.• “I’m proud that our troop has been able to complete our Girl Scout Silver Award project, host fun badging events, help our community, and make a difference for both animals and humans this year because of proceeds we earned from the Girl Scout Cookie Program,” shared Girl Scout Senior, Harper.Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but timing varies; visit https://www.girlscoutsla.org/cookies to learn more.Girls in grades K–12 can start their journey to fun, friendship, and new experiences by joining the world's largest girl-led entrepreneurial organization at any point in the year. Girls can join and adults can become volunteers at www.girlscoutsla.org/join About Girl Scouts of Greater Los AngelesGirl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, serves more than 34,000 girls in partnership with more than 19,000 adult members and volunteers throughout the communities of Los Angeles County, and parts of Kern and San Bernardino counties. GSGLA is the largest girl-serving nonprofit agency in Southern California, with programs in entrepreneurship, life skills, outdoor, and STEAM, building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Backed by the worldwide Girl Scouts movement that includes 1.5 million members and millions of alumnae, Girl Scouts in our council lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.To learn more, visit www.girlscoutsla.org

