Brompton Funds Announces ETF Name Change

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BREA) Brompton Funds (“Brompton”) today announced that it is proposing to change the name of Brompton Sustainable Real Assets Dividend ETF (the “ETF”) to “Brompton Global Infrastructure ETF” (the “Name Change”).

There are no material changes to the ETF’s investment objectives or investment strategies as a result of the Name Change. The ETF’s ticker will be changed from BREA to BGIE, concurrently with the Name Change, both of which are scheduled to take effect on January 21, 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

Since inception on April 30, 2020, the ETF has delivered an 11.6% per annum total return, outperforming its benchmark Infrastructure and Real Estate Index by 4.0% per annum .(1)

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other Toronto Stock Exchange traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

(1) See Performance table below.

Compound Annual Returns to December 31, 2024 1-Yr 3-Yr Since

Inception Brompton Sustainable Real Assets Dividend ETF

(to be renamed Brompton Global Infrastructure ETF)



24.1% 6.9% 11.6% Infrastructure and Real Estate Index 8.7% 1.5% 7.6%

Returns are for the periods ended December 31, 2024 and are unaudited. Inception date April 30, 2020. The table shows the ETF’s compound returns for each period indicated compared with the “Infrastructure and Real Estate Index”. The Infrastructure and Real Estate Index consists of a 75% Dow Jones Brookfield Global Infrastructure Composite Total Return Index (“Global Infrastructure Index”) and 25% Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Total Return Index (“Select Real Estate Index”). The Global Infrastructure Index is designed to measure the performance of pure-play infrastructure companies domiciled globally. The index covers all sectors of the infrastructure market and includes Master Limited Partnerships in addition to other equity securities. To be included in the index, a company must derive at least 70% of cash flows from infrastructure lines of business. The Select Real Estate Index tracks the performance of equity real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies traded globally. The index is designed to serve as a proxy for direct real estate investment, in part by excluding companies whose performance may be driven by factors other than the value of real estate. The ETF is actively managed; therefore, its performance is not expected to mirror that of the Infrastructure and Real Estate Index which has a more diversified portfolio and includes a substantially larger number of companies. Furthermore, the Infrastructure and Real Estate Index performance is calculated without the deduction of management fees, fund expenses and trading commissions, whereas the performance of the ETF is calculated after deducting such fees and expenses. The performance information shown is based on net asset value per unit and assumes that cash distributions made by the ETF during the periods shown were reinvested at net asset value per unit in additional units of the ETF. Past performance does not necessarily indicate how the ETF will perform in the future.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETF, to the future outlook of the ETF and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETF. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

