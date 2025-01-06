CPAI Token Launches on Uniswap to Streamline Crypto Tax Filing with Decentralized AI

CPAI holders get access crypto transaction reconciliation services powered by AI, right in time for upcoming US tax season

San Juan, PR, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPAI, the token that provides access to the AI powered crypto tax reconciliation, preparation and filing platform, has launched on Uniswap (Ethereum). With the explosive growth of the crypto market following November’s US election, CPAI ensures users can streamline their tax filings and avoid overpaying, offering precise transaction labeling in order to help holders uphold their own personal tax compliance.

The CPAI token address is: 0x6ef69Ba2d051761aFD38F218F0a3cF517D64A760

CPAI token holders will receive priority access to the CPAI crypto transaction reconciliation platform, which includes an AI-powered tax software, professional reconciliation services, and expert legal guidance – ensuring individuals and businesses never overpay on their crypto taxes, and can file with confidence. The Token promises extensive utility for holders, including eligibility for 15% discounts on white glove services. Those services include data reconciliation, legal opinions, and filing services from crypto tax specialists at MoonTax and Olson & Partners Law.

CPAI addresses critical shortcomings in traditional tax software, which have struggled to keep up with the rapid evolution of the crypto landscape. Legacy solutions, which are often rigidly coded and unable to adapt to the complexities of DeFi, fail to account for the intricate nuances of crypto trading. CPAI leverages cutting-edge Generative AI Models, that has been trained on over $1 billion in transactions reconciled manually by the Moontax team over the past three years, to handle complete data reconciliation for complex crypto activity, providing users with precise and compliant tax filing support.

Against a backdrop of a legendary bull market and impending tax season on the horizon, the launch of CPAI is a game-changer for crypto enthusiasts and investors, who often grapple with the complexities of calculating taxes across multiple wallets, exchanges and DeFi protocols.

“As crypto portfolios swell during the ongoing bull market, we are giving traders the tools to manage their tax obligations more efficiently while maximizing their returns,” said CPAI Founder Derek Wride. “CPAI helps eliminate the guesswork and stress associated with crypto taxes, giving users peace of mind and ensuring they retain more of their hard-earned assets.”

The CPAI team comprises high-level tax attorneys and seasoned crypto natives with deep expertise in tax law. CPAI Founder Derek Wride is also CEO of MoonTax, as well as Partner at Olson & Partners Law, and Advisor at the Utah Blockchain Coalition. His CPAI Co-founder Ephraim Olson is a Harvard trained tax attorney and also serves as Managing Partner at Olson & Partners Law.

About CPAI

CPAI is the first AI based crypto accounting tool, supported by human reconciliation and legal services for when users need something extra. The CPAI token is the gateway to a comprehensive crypto tax accounting network, with holders receiving priority access to the CPAI crypto transaction reconciliation platform, which provides AI-powered tax software, professional reconciliation services, and expert legal guidance.

