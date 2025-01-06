Equus Announces Appointments of Fraser Atkinson as Chairman and John J. May as Director

HOUSTON, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE: EQS) (“Equus” or the “Fund”) today announces that Fraser Atkinson has been appointed as the Fund’s independent Chairman of the Board and that John J. May has been appointed as an independent director, each with immediate effect.

Mr. Atkinson will continue to serve as Chair of the Equus Audit Committee, and as a member of Fund’s Compensation Committee and Governance and Nominating Committee.

Mr. May has been a practicing Chartered Accountant in the United Kingdom for over 50 years. For 17 of those years he was a senior partner in a leading Chartered Accountancy firm, now Crowe UK, including 8 years on the Managing Board. Mr. May is currently the Managing Partner of City & Westminster Corporate Finance LLP, registered with the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom.

Mr. May has a diverse background with decades of experience as a director of a variety of public and private companies in the United States and internationally, with a particular focus on mining, energy and oil and gas.

Mr. May is Chairman of the Small Business Bureau Limited and Chairman of the Genesis Initiative Limited, both of which are lobbying groups to government on behalf of small and medium sized businesses (SMEs). The Genesis Initiative comprises 120 trade organizations and reaches over 1.5 million SMEs, which represent about 25% of all SMEs in the United Kingdom.

In addition to his role as an independent member of the Board, Mr. May will also serve on the Fund’s Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Governance and Nominating Committee.

About Equus

The Fund is a business development company that trades as a closed-end fund on the New York Stock Exchange, under the symbol "EQS". Additional information on the Fund may be obtained from the Fund’s website at www.equuscap.com .

