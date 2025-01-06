Umoja Biopharma to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SEATTLE, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (Umoja), the clinical-stage leader of in vivo cell therapies that aim to realize the full reach and promise of CAR T cells, today announced that the Company will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, CA.

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. PT

Presentation Location: Golden Gate (32nd Floor) The Westin

Presenting Speaker: Andrew Scharenberg, M.D, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to develop in vivo cell therapies that improve the reach, effectiveness, and access of CAR T cell therapies in both oncology and autoimmunity. Umoja’s VivoVec™ in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient’s own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company’s state-of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

Investors

Grace Kim, PhD

Head of Investor Relations

grace.kim@umoja-biopharma.com

Media

Matt Wright

Real Chemistry

mwright@realchemistry.com

