Thermal Press International Launches New User-Friendly Website Focused on Innovation and Excellence

TPI Selects YB Marketing to Develop New Website, Continuing Long-Standing Partnership

We are fortunate to work with the YB Marketing team on many of our marketing projects each year.” — Ian McLean, President of Thermal Press International

LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thermal Press International , Inc. ( TPI ) has been a pioneer in thermal press machines, technologies and customized solutions used in the assembly of plastics for nearly 50 years. As experts in heat staking and heat sealing equipment, we serve industries such as medical, automotive, telecom, appliance, consumer electronics and aerospace.Our machines feature interchangeable, fully customizable tooling packages, installed in factories worldwide to meet the most demanding manufacturing requirements. Every year, TPI machines produce millions of products with precision and reliability. Designed to be digitally controlled, medical-grade, and configured to match specific customer requirements, our equipment is also scalable for multiple projects over many years of use.In addition to innovative machines, TPI provides a comprehensive suite of services, including R&D, process development, product design engineering, prototyping, process optimization, initial qualification and validation services, ensuring our clients receive unparalleled support throughout their journey.“We are thrilled to provide our customers with a modern, user-friendly website that reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence,” said Ian McLean, President of Thermal Press International. “The new design simplifies access to valuable information, whether visitors are exploring potential applications or researching specific processes. This website represents a significant step forward for both our company and our customers, reinforcing our dedication to serving their needs with clarity and efficiency.”TPI selected long-time partner YB Marketing to develop the new site. “We are fortunate to work with the YB Marketing team on many of our marketing projects each year,” said Mr. McLean. “They have been a trusted partner for over a decade and truly function as an extension of TPI. Choosing YB Marketing to develop the new website was an easy decision due to their proven expertise and extensive history of delivering exceptional results for us and their other clients.”####About Thermal Press InternationalThermal Press International (TPI) provides state of the art heat staking and heat sealing plastic assembly equipment. TPI originated and produced the first Thermal Press machines for heat staking and heat sealing solutions for the assembly of thermoplastic products in 1976. Major customer market segments include medical device, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and many other industries. Since TPI is always on the cutting edge of plastic assembly technology, TPI plays a key part in many of their customers’ early design and product development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.