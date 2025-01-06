Presidio Property Trust Announces Series D Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: SQFT; SQFTP; SQFTW) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (“Presidio” or the “Company”), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust (“REIT”), today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a dividend on its 9.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series D Preferred Stock”) for the months of January 2025, February 2025 and March 2025.

In accordance with the terms of the Series D Preferred Stock, the January 2025 Series D dividend will be payable in cash in the amount of $0.19531 per share on February 17, 2025, to shareholders of record of Series D Preferred Stock as of the dividend record date of January 31, 2025. The February 2025 Series D dividend will be payable in cash in the amount of $0.19531 per share on March 17, 2025, to shareholders of record of Series D Preferred Stock as of the dividend record date of February 28, 2025. The March 2025 Series D dividend will be payable in cash in the amount of $0.19531 per share on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record of Series D Preferred Stock as of the dividend record date of March 31, 2025.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed real estate investment trust with holdings in model home properties, which are triple net leased to homebuilders, and office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio’s model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Presidio’s office, industrial, and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California. Presidio also owns approximately 4.3% of the outstanding common stock of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc., a disease agnostic multi-asset clinical-stage life science company providing an efficient model for compound development. For more information on Presidio, please visit Presidio’s website at https://www.PresidioPT.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “should” and “could.” Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes please refer to the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, copies of which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov .

Investor Relations Contact:

Presidio Property Trust, Inc.

Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations

LHartkorn@presidiopt.com

Telephone: (760) 471-8536 x1244

