TTM Technologies, Inc. Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), today announced that members of its management team will attend the following investor conferences:

Needham Growth Conference on January 14th at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York with a presentation at 8:45am Eastern Time.

Citi Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on February 20th at the Ritz Carlton South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. The presentation time will be posted to TTM’s website when it is confirmed.

J.P. Morgan Global Leveraged Finance Conference on February 25th at Loews Miami Beach Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. The presentation time will be posted to TTM’s website when it is confirmed.



About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s). TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

Contact:

Sameer Desai,

Vice President, Corporate

Development & Investor Relations

sameer.desai@ttmtech.com

714-327-3050

