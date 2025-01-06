Submit Release
Lifecore Biomedical to Participate at 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CHASKA, Minn., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The conference will take place January 13-16, 2025, in San Francisco, California.

Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

  • 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
    Details: Lifecore management, including Paul Josephs, chief executive officer, and Ryan Lake, chief financial officer, will participate in 1-on-1 meetings
    Conference Dates: January 13-16, 2025
    Location: San Francisco, California

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com.


Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:

Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
415-675-7401
sdiaz@vidasp.com

Tim Brons (Media)
415-675-7402
tbrons@vidasp.com

Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
Lifecore Biomedical
952-368-6244
ryan.lake@lifecore.com

