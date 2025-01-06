Mission Produce® to Participate in the 2025 ICR Conference

OXNARD, Calif., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVO) (“Mission” or “the Company”), a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, today announced Steve Barnard, Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Giles, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the 2025 ICR Conference in Orlando, FL. The Company will host a fireside chat on Monday, January 13th at 2:00 pm ET.

The live audio webcast will be available to all interested parties on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.missionproduce.com/

About Mission Produce, Inc.:

Mission Produce is a global leader in the worldwide avocado business with additional offerings in mangos and blueberries. Since 1983, Mission Produce has been sourcing, producing and distributing fresh Hass avocados, and currently services retail, wholesale and foodservice customers in over 25 countries. The vertically integrated Company owns and operates four state-of-the-art packing facilities in key growing locations globally, including California, Mexico and Peru and has additional sourcing capabilities in Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Brazil, Ecuador, South Africa and more, which allow the company to provide a year-round supply of premium fruit. Mission’s global distribution network includes strategically positioned forward distribution centers across key markets throughout North America, China, Europe, and the UK, offering value-added services such as ripening, bagging, custom packing and logistical management. For more information, please visit www.missionproduce.com.

