HF Foods Group Inc. to Participate in the 2025 ICR Conference

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods” or the “Company”), a leading food distributor to Asian restaurants across the United States, announced today that the Company will be participating in the 2025 ICR Conference in Orlando, FL. The HF Foods executive management team will host 1x1 and group meetings with investors throughout the event on January 13-14, 2025. Please reach out to your ICR representative for more information.

About HF Foods Group Inc.

HF Foods Group Inc. is a leading marketer and distributor of fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to primarily Asian restaurants and other foodservice customers throughout the United States. HF Foods aims to supply the increasing demand for Asian American restaurant cuisine, leveraging its nationwide network of distribution centers and its strong relations with growers and suppliers of fresh, high-quality specialty restaurant food products and supplies in the US, South America, and Asia. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, HF Foods trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “HFFG”. For more information, please visit www.hffoodsgroup.com.

Contact:

ICR

Investors: Anna Kate Heller

Media: Keil Decker

hffoodsgroup@icrinc.com

