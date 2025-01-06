Submit Release
SiTime to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 17, 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), the Precision Timing company, today announced that SiTime’s chief executive officer, Rajesh Vashist, and chief financial officer, Beth Howe, will participate at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 17, 2025. Management is scheduled to host a fireside chat at 1:30 p.m. EST and will conduct virtual meetings with investors participating in the conference.

A live and archived audio webcast of the company’s fireside chat will be available in the Events section of SiTime’s Investor Relations website.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is the Precision Timing company. Our semiconductor MEMS programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With more than 3 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Shelton Group
Leanne Sievers | Brett Perry
949-224-3874 | 214-272-0070
sitm-ir@sheltongroup.com

SiTime Corporation
Beth Howe
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@sitime.com


