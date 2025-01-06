Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,789 in the last 365 days.

EverQuote to Present at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, today announced that management will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conference:

27th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, January 15th, 2025
Location: New York, NY
Presentation: 9:30 a.m. ET

Conference fireside chats will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on EverQuote’s investor relations website at http://investors.everquote.com.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. Our vision is to become the largest online source of insurance policies by using data, technology, and knowledgeable advisors to make insurance simpler, more affordable and personalized.

For more information, visit everquote.com and follow on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/everquote/.

Investor Relations Contact

Brinlea Johnson
The Blueshirt Group
(415) 489-2193


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EverQuote to Present at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more