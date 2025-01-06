Governor Mills Announces Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson to Step Down

MAINE, January 6 - Back to current news.

January 6, 2025



Governor Janet Mills announced today that Heather Johnson, Commissioner of the Maine Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD), will step down from her position on March 1, 2025.

Since her appointment in 2019, Commissioner Johnson has been a driving force behind the Governor's successful efforts to strengthen, grow, and diversify Maine's economy. Under the Mills Administration, Maine has experienced economic growth that has outperformed the rest of New England, as well as large states like New York and California.

"Heather's leadership has been instrumental in bringing about Maine's unprecedented economic growth. Her vision and work not only helped Maine's economy survive the pandemic, but also thrive in its recovery,"said Governor Mills. "As Commissioner, Heather has helped innovative entrepreneurs start businesses that provide good-paying jobs to Maine people, helped attract new businesses to our state, brought forward great ideas like Free Community College, and pushed for universal internet connectivity for Maine people. A resident and champion of rural Maine, Heather has worked tirelessly to create jobs and grow opportunity in every corner of our state. I am proud to call Heather a friend, and grateful for her partnership in our work to make Maine the best place to live, work, start a business, and raise a family."

"It has been an honor to serve Governor Mills and Maine people as Commissioner of Economic and Community Development," said Commissioner Johnson. "Together, despite historic challenges, we have a built stronger, more inclusive Maine economy. I know there is always more work ahead, but I am proud of the progress we have made to strengthen Maine's economic foundation."

"Heather has set the standard for excellence throughout her service as Commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development," said Dana Connors, former President of the Maine State Chamber of Commerce. "Maine's economy is stronger today because of Heather's ability to bring people together and motivate us to get the job done. She is a leader - in every way, by anyone's definition."

"Heather Johnson has done an incredible job during her tenure. She has been a strong advocate for businesses of all sizes, and she was an essential partner in helping navigate multiple challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic and last winter's storm that hit many Maine communities. I appreciate her leadership," said Curtis Picard, President and CEO of the Retail Association of Maine.

"When one of Belfast's oldest and largest employers was destroyed by fire, Commissioner Johnson was there to help. When one of our growing businesses had the vision to turn a closed paper mill into a state-of-the-art wood fiber insulation plant, she was there to help," said Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig. "From supporting communities through difficult times, to assisting businesses to reach their full potential, Commissioner Johnson listened to what people needed, rolled up her sleeves, and made it happen. Maine's economy is better thanks to her leadership."

"Heather Johnson has been an invaluable partner to Maine's business community, especially to those of us working in heritage industries like forestry. Her accessibility, thoughtfulness, and creativity have helped spur innovative approaches to economic development while honoring Maine's traditions," said Melissa LaCasse, CEO of Tanbark. "At Tanbark, we have deeply appreciated her leadership in supporting sustainable solutions that ensure the forestry sector remains a cornerstone of Maine's economy for generations to come. Heather's impact will be felt far beyond her tenure."

In 2019, Governor Mills charged Commissioner Johnson with leading the development of Maine's first economic development strategy in more than two decades. The ten-year plan -- crafted in partnership with business, education and non-profit leaders across the state -- became the foundation for Governor Mills' Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor's Jobs Plan has delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in direct economic relief to thousands of Maine small businesses, invested in workforce programs to offer apprenticeship, career and education advancement, and provided job training opportunities to 26,000 Maine people.

Accomplishments during Commissioner Johnson's tenure include:

Record Economic Growth : Since Governor Mills and Commissioner Johnson took office in 2019, Maine has led New England in economic growth and has experienced stronger growth than larger states like New York and California. In fact, under the Mills Administration, Maine has experienced more economic growth than it did in the fourteen years before Governor Mills took office.

: Since Governor Mills and Commissioner Johnson took office in 2019, Maine has led New England in economic growth and has experienced stronger growth than larger states like New York and California. In fact, under the Mills Administration, Maine has experienced more economic growth than it did in the fourteen years before Governor Mills took office. Maine's Ten-Year Economic Strategy : At the Governor's direction, Commissioner Johnson led the development of Maine's first strategic economic plan in two decades, released in December 2019. Just a few months later, with the world economy at a standstill due to a once-in-a-century pandemic, the Governor's Economic Recovery Committee used the strategy to craft recommendations to help Maine's economy recover from the pandemic. Those recommendations were used to craft the Governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan.

: At the Governor's direction, Commissioner Johnson led the development of Maine's first strategic economic plan in two decades, released in December 2019. Just a few months later, with the world economy at a standstill due to a once-in-a-century pandemic, the Governor's Economic Recovery Committee used the strategy to craft recommendations to help Maine's economy recover from the pandemic. Those recommendations were used to craft the Governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. Economic Recovery : Administered the Governor's Maine Economic Recovery Grant Program, overseeing the distribution of more than $200 million in federal CARES Act grants to Maine small businesses during the pandemic. Johnson also helped to develop and execute the Governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, which has provided more than $211 million in direct economic relief to thousands of Maine small businesses, invested in workforce programs to offer apprenticeship, career and education advancement, and provided job training opportunities to tens of thousands of Maine people.

: Administered the Governor's Maine Economic Recovery Grant Program, overseeing the distribution of more than $200 million in federal CARES Act grants to Maine small businesses during the pandemic. Johnson also helped to develop and execute the Governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan, which has provided more than $211 million in direct economic relief to thousands of Maine small businesses, invested in workforce programs to offer apprenticeship, career and education advancement, and provided job training opportunities to tens of thousands of Maine people. Broadband Expansion : Led the Governor's efforts to establish the Maine Connectivity Authority to make broadband connectivity universally available in the state. Since its establishment in 2021, the Maine Connectivity Authority has leverage State and historic Federal investments to expand internet access across the state. Johnson was a driving force in establishing and successfully meeting the ambitious goal set in Governor Mills' 2022 State of the State Address: that anyone in Maine who wanted an internet connection could have one by the end of 2024.

: Led the Governor's efforts to establish the Maine Connectivity Authority to make broadband connectivity universally available in the state. Since its establishment in 2021, the Maine Connectivity Authority has leverage State and historic Federal investments to expand internet access across the state. Johnson was a driving force in establishing and successfully meeting the ambitious goal set in Governor Mills' 2022 State of the State Address: that anyone in Maine who wanted an internet connection could have one by the end of 2024. Free Community College : Developed and helped secure passage of the Governor's Free Community College initiative, which has led to record enrollment in the Maine Community College System. The program has been celebrated nationally and was highlighted during a visit by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to Southern Maine Community College.

: Developed and helped secure passage of the Governor's Free Community College initiative, which has led to record enrollment in the Maine Community College System. The program has been celebrated nationally and was highlighted during a visit by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to Southern Maine Community College. Dirigo Business Incentive Program : Led Governor Mills' efforts to overhaul Maine's outdated business incentive programs with a new program that that seeks to address Maine's longstanding workforce shortage by encouraging businesses to train more people, investing in qualified worker training programs, and attracting and expanding businesses in promising, high-value sectors through tax credits for capital investments.

: Led Governor Mills' efforts to overhaul Maine's outdated business incentive programs with a new program that that seeks to address Maine's longstanding workforce shortage by encouraging businesses to train more people, investing in qualified worker training programs, and attracting and expanding businesses in promising, high-value sectors through tax credits for capital investments. Maine Career Exploration Program: Developed and launched the Maine Career Exploration program -- a key recommendation of Maine's ten-year economic strategy -- to introduce Maine's young people to the workforce by connecting them with paid work experiences. Since its launch in October 2022, the Jobs Plan initiative has connected more than 6,000 participants with paid work experiences.

Prior to becoming Commissioner of Economic & Community Development, the Skowhegan native led a diverse career in the public and private sectors that included leadership of the ConnectME Authority and the Somerset Economic Development Corporation, as well as sales, operations and general management roles at Nokia, Gateway, and Polaroid.

The Governor will name an Acting Commissioner for the Department prior to Commissioner Johnson's departure if a permanent Commissioner has not yet been nominated. Any candidate for commissioner will be subject to a hearing before the Legislature's Housing & Economic Development Committee and confirmation by the Maine State Senate.