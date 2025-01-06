On This Page

This FDA/PQRI Workshop will bring together experts from industry and senior leaders from CDER’s Office of Pharmaceutical Quality (OPQ) for interactive discussions on critical topics related to generic drug manufacturing and quality.

This workshop aims to facilitate interaction among stakeholders to:

Discuss real-world issues related to generic drug manufacturing, including drug substance and DMF, drug product, and facilities

Understand common problems with inspections and remote regulatory assessments

Discuss analytical testing, including compendial, in-house, and third-party testing

Additionally, this workshop will present opportunities to directly engage with OPQ senior-level experts and leaders through panel discussions and additional interactive components.

