Opinion | Biden vetoes bill to add 66 federal judges, leaves courts overworked, understaffed

The president vetoed the Judicial Understaffing Delays Getting Emergencies Solved (JUDGES) Act of 2024, nonpartisan legislation that would have added 66 new judgeships starting this year and then every two years through 2035. California could have been one of 13 states to receive the new judges.

