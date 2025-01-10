KIMITAKE Partners with Roseark to Introduce Gold Masterpieces in West Hollywood

Roseark Interior

A Golden Alliance: KIMITAKE Brings Japanese Craftsmanship to a premier luxury boutique

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIMITAKE, the esteemed Japanese jewelry brand celebrated for its handcrafted 18K gold and diamond creations, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Roseark, a premier luxury jewelry boutique. This collaboration seamlessly merges KIMITAKE’s dedication to elegance and tradition with Roseark’s globally curated collection, setting a new benchmark for luxury in the heart of West Hollywood.

For over two decades, Roseark has been a favorite destination for celebrities and tastemakers drawn to its bespoke designs and visionary creations. From its flagship boutique in vibrant West Hollywood to its second location in Melrose Hill, Roseark has cultivated an enchanting world where jewelry tells a story. KIMITAKE now joins Roseark’s distinguished roster of designers, which includes Elisabeth Bell, Carolyn Rodney, Karma el Khalil, and Crescent Heights HARDware Lab—brands that represent the boutique’s passion for originality and elegance.

Takeshi Yokota, founder and owner of KIMITAKE, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Collaborating with Roseark allows us to share the beauty of Japanese craftsmanship with a discerning audience. We are excited to bring our creations to a boutique that values artistry and excellence as deeply as we do."

Each KIMITAKE piece is meticulously handcrafted in Kofu, Yamanashi Prefecture, a region known for its rich jewelry-making heritage. KIMITAKE’s pieces utilize traditional Japanese craftsmanship with a contemporary design, resulting in timeless treasures that resonate across cultures.

KIMITAKE’s collection is now available at Roseark, inviting visitors to explore the artistry, tradition, and elegance behind every piece. For more information about KIMITAKE, please visit kimitakejewelry.com. To learn more about Roseark, visit roseark.com.

Statement

KIMITAKE is a brand born from the story of the bond between two people, inspired by its two founders. KIMITAKE embodies the essence of human connection and the beauty of Japanese tradition and culture. The brand seamlessly blends its values with a contemporary flair, creating both elegance and luxury.

Our Symbol

Everything KIMITAKE does is rooted in human connection, which is why every piece of jewelry is crafted to incorporate our original HC design.

This unique symbol expresses the links and bonds between people, something that we at KIMITAKE treasure above all else.

Elegance from Japanese Tradition

From jewelry to packaging, KIMITAKE is dedicated to creating designs that bring Japanese tradition and culture to life in a modern way. With a commitment to showcasing Japan’s traditional techniques and beauty, among the oldest in the world, KIMITAKE aims to connect this rich heritage with the future. Our vision is to craft new forms of elegance and luxury that transcend borders and eras.

Social Responsibility

KIMITAKE is dedicated to combating cyberbullying, drawing from the experiences and backgrounds of its founders. Through awareness campaigns and support of anti-cyberbullying programs, KIMITAKE stands as a symbol of the fight against cyberbullying.

About Roseark

For 20 years, Roseark has been at the forefront of the luxury jewelry scene, crafting a truly unique experience for our clients. Specializing in bespoke designs, we’ve curated an extraordinary collection from visionary designers around the globe. Renowned for our breathtaking creations, Roseark is a favorite among celebrities, media, and anyone with a flair for the exceptional.

Nestled in vibrant Los Angeles, second location in Melrose Hill, and accessible online, our collection is a treasure trove of custom pieces—be it engagements, weddings, birthdays, or festive occasions.

Our curated collection also features exquisite jewelry from distinguished names like Elisabeth Bell, Roseark Jewelry, Carolyn Rodney, Karma el Khalil, Hanut Singh, Crescent Heights HARDware Lab, and many others.

Step into our enchanting world, where husband-and-wife duo Rick and Kayla Rose invite you to discover your new signature piece. Unveil the magic of Roseark today!

