AVVENIRE ANNOUNCES SOLD-OUT FOUNDER EDITION OF THE COMBAT EBIKE AND NEW $2,000 DISCOUNT FOR PRE-ORDERS

Revolutionary 3-in-1, 100% Electric Motorcycle Now Available at a Limited-Time Offer

TORONTO, ONTARIO`, CANADA, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avvenire Electric Vehicles International is proud to announce that the Founder Edition of the Combat Ebike has completely sold out. Owing to unprecedented demand, the company is now accepting pre-orders for an expected end-of-February delivery at an exclusive $2,000 discount—applicable to pre-orders paid in full—bringing the price down from $9,999 to just $7,999 for a limited time.

“The Combat Bike can be a dirt bike, a snowmobile, and a street-legal bike, 100% electric—all in one at a reasonable price! It was something I’d always dreamed of. The 3 in 1 makes it all year vehicle. ,”

states Aldo Baiocchi, President of Avvenire Electric Vehicles International.

The Ultimate 3-in-1 Motorcycle

The Combat Ebike seamlessly combines three distinct functionalities into one sleek design—street-legal ebike, off-road dirt bike, and winter-ready snow bike—making it an unparalleled all-season solution.

Street-Legal Ebike

Equipped with a 5,000-watt motor

Reaches speeds of up to 37 mph (60 km/h)

Advanced lithium-ion battery provides a range of about 43 miles (70 km)

Note: Street-legal configuration may require insurance and licensing, and may be available at a later date depending on local regulations

Off-Road Dirt Bike

Built to handle rugged trails, mud, gravel, and steep inclines

Sturdy frame supports payloads up to 130 kg

Perfect for adventurous riders seeking high performance

Snow Bike Conversion

Innovative track system and front ski kit

Converts from dirt bike to snow bike in under an hour

Offers reliable winter mobility for snowy and icy terrain

Exceptional Value and Sustainability

Even at its standard price of $9,999, the Combat Ebike stands out by effectively replacing three separate vehicles in one versatile package. Now, at the special rate of $7,999 for fully paid pre-orders (with expected delivery by end of February), Avvenire’s flagship electric motorcycle delivers exceptional value while underscoring the brand’s commitment to eco-friendly, year-round transportation solutions.

Looking for Distributors and Corporate Stores

Avvenire Electric Vehicles International is actively seeking distributors and exploring opportunities to open corporate stores worldwide. For more information on partnering with Avvenire, please contact us at the details below.

About Avvenire Electric Vehicles International

Avvenire Electric Vehicles International is a forward-thinking company dedicated to redefining sustainable transportation. By pushing the boundaries of design and engineering, Avvenire offers cutting-edge electric vehicles that cater to commuters, outdoor enthusiasts, and winter sport adventurers alike.

Media Contact

Charlene Mead Tupas

Avvenire

Direct Line: (702) 500-3113

Email: charlene@avvenire.com

Website: Avvenire.com

