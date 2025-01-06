AMD Announces Expanded Consumer and Commercial AI PC Portfolio at CES

— AMD Ryzen™ AI Max, AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 Series and AMD Ryzen™ 200 Series processors bring incredible performance for next-gen AI PCs —

— AMD Ryzen™ AI Max PRO, AMD Ryzen™ AI 300 PRO and AMD Ryzen™ 200 PRO Series processors bring cutting-edge performance to business PCs —

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) unveiled new processors today, ahead of CES 2025, furthering its leadership in the AI PC market and offering mobile users the most innovative PCs processors. AMD announced the new Ryzen™ AI Max Series processors, exceeding the demands for high-performance computing in premium thin and light notebooks; new Ryzen™ AI 300 Series “Zen-5”-based processors, rounding out the stack with additional models; and to continue the legacy of AMD “Zen 4” architecture, AMD also announced Ryzen™ 200 Series processors for everyday productivity.

AMD also expanded its commercial AI PC lineup integrating AMD PRO Technologies into the Ryzen AI Max, Ryzen AI 300 and Ryzen AI 200 Series processors. Ryzen PRO Series processors feature enterprise-grade security and manageability tools designed to help secure the modern enterprise and streamline IT operations.

“As consumers and professionals increasingly recognize the productivity benefits of AI PCs, AMD is further increasing its performance leadership in the market,” said Jack Huynh, senior vice president and general manager, Computing and Graphics Group, AMD. “With the next generation of AI-enabled processors, we are proliferating AI to devices everywhere, and bringing the power of a workstation to thin and light laptops.”

AMD Ryzen AI Max and Ryzen AI Max PRO Series Processors

The new Ryzen AI Max Series processors revolutionize what’s possible for next-gen AI PCs, offering incredible power and performance for gamers, creators and everyday users. With workstation-level performance, the Ryzen AI Max processors offer up to 16 “Zen 5” CPU cores, up to 40 AMD RDNA™ 3.5 graphics compute units, and an AMD XDNA™ 2 Neural Processing Unit (NPU) with up to 50 TOPS of AI processing ability1 – all in ultra-portable form factors for optimum mobility.

Featuring up to 128GB of unified memory with up to 96GB available for graphics, systems powered by Ryzen AI Max for seamless and reliable multitasking, with the ability to support incredibly large AI models. With the addition of an NPU with up to 50 TOPS, Ryzen AI Max Series processors are the ultimate powerhouse for next-gen AI PCs and accelerating demanding AI-enabled workstation and creator software.

Built to redefine thin and light workstations, the new Ryzen AI Max PRO Series processors enable users to work with large engineering and architectural models and to tackle complex, AI-accelerated workloads. Equipped with AMD PRO Technologies, workstations powered by Ryzen AI Max PRO Series processors set a new standard for business-class mobile workstations.

Systems powered by Ryzen AI Max and Ryzen AI Max PRO Series Processors are expected to be available starting in Q1 2025.

Model Cores /

Threads Boost2 / Base

Frequency Total

Cache Graphics Model

AMD cTDP NPU

TOPS Graphics

Cores AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ 395 16C/32T Up to 5.1 /3.0 GHz 80MB AMD Radeon™ 8060S Graphics 45-120W 50 40 AMD Ryzen™ AI Max 390 12C/24T Up to 5.0 / 3.2 GHz 76MB AMD Radeon™ 8050S Graphics 45-120W 50 32 AMD Ryzen™ AI Max 385 8C/16T Up to 5.0 / 3.6 GHz 40MB AMD Radeon™ 8050S Graphics 45-120W 50 32 AMD Ryzen™ AI Max+ PRO 395 16C/32T Up to 5.1 / 3.0 GHz 80MB AMD Radeon™ 8060S Graphics 45-120W 50 40 AMD Ryzen™ AI Max PRO 390 12C/24T Up to 5.0 / 3.2 GHz 76MB AMD Radeon™ 8050S Graphics 45-120W 50 32 AMD Ryzen™ AI Max PRO 385 8C/16T Up to 5.0 / 3.6 GHz 40MB AMD Radeon™ 8050S Graphics 45-120W 50 32 AMD Ryzen™ AI Max PRO 380 6C/12T Up to 4.9 / 3.6 GHz 22MB AMD Radeon™ 8040S Graphics 45-120W 50 16



AMD Ryzen AI 300 and Ryzen AI 300 PRO Series Processors

AMD is introducing new Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, to join the Ryzen AI 300 Series family and enable premium AI experiences across notebooks. In addition to the previously announced Ryzen 9 models, the new Ryzen AI 7 and Ryzen AI 5 processor models are bringing the same trusted performance and AI capabilities to everyone.

The new Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, feature up to 8 “Zen 5” CPU cores and the latest RDNA 3.5 graphics architecture. With an industry-leading NPU3 powered by AMD XDNA 2 technology, Ryzen AI 300 Series processors provide up to five times better performance than the first generation NPU, for more AI power4.

For everyday business productivity, the new Ryzen AI 7 PRO 350 and Ryzen AI 5 PRO 340 processors are designed to support the next generation of Microsoft Copilot+ experiences. With a leading peak 50+ NPU TOPS of AI performance, commercial systems powered by Ryzen AI 300 PRO Series processors offer enterprises systems with the compute power to support the shift to an AI-enabled workforce. With AMD PRO Technologies, Ryzen AI 300 PRO Series processors deliver exceptional security and manageability features for business professionals on the go.

Systems powered by the new Ryzen AI 300 processors are expected to be available starting in Q1 2025.

Model Cores /

Threads Boost5 / Base

Frequency Total

Cache Graphics Model

AMD cTDP NPU

TOPS AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 350 8C/16T Up to 5.0 / 2.0 GHz 24 MB AMD Radeon™ 860M Graphics 15-54W 50 AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 340 6C/12T Up to 4.8 / 2.0 GHz 22 MB AMD Radeon™ 840M Graphics 15-54W 50 AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 PRO 350 8C/16T Up to 5.0 / 2.0 GHz 24 MB AMD Radeon™ 860M Graphics 15-54W 50 AMD Ryzen™ AI 5 PRO 340 6C/12T Up to 4.8 / 2.0 GHz 22 MB AMD Radeon™ 840M Graphics 15-54W 50



AMD Ryzen 200 and Ryzen 200 PRO Series Processors

With the AMD Ryzen 200 Series processors, AMD is bringing the power and capability of “Zen 4” into the FP8 platform infrastructure bringing AI capabilities further down the stack. Ryzen 200 PRO Series mobile processors are designed to offer highly efficient and exceptional performance for everyday professionals. With up to eight CPU cores and 16 threads, AMD RDNA 3 graphics and up to 16 NPU TOPS, the Ryzen 200 Series processors offer incredible AI processing capabilities for essential applications, and sustained performance and battery life for uninterrupted use.

Systems powered by Ryzen 200 and Ryzen 200 PRO Series processors are expected to be available starting in Q2 2025.

Model Cores /

Threads Boost6 / Base

Frequency Total

Cache Graphics Model

AMD cTDP NPU

TOPS AMD Ryzen™ 9 270 8C/16T Up to 5.2 / 4.0 GHz 24MB AMD Radeon™ 780M Graphics 35-54W 16 AMD Ryzen™ 7 260 8C/16T Up to 5.1 / 3.8 GHz 24MB AMD Radeon™ 780M Graphics 35-54W 16 AMD Ryzen™ 7 250 8C/16T Up to 5.1 / 3.3 GHz 24MB AMD Radeon™ 780M Graphics 15-30W 16 AMD Ryzen™ 5 240 6C/12T Up to 5.0 / 4.3 GHz 22MB AMD Radeon™ 760M Graphics 35-54W 16 AMD Ryzen™ 5 230 6C/12T Up to 4.9 / 3.5 GHz 22MB AMD Radeon™ 760M Graphics 15-30W 16 AMD Ryzen™ 5 220 6C/12T Up to 4.9 / 3.2 GHz 22MB AMD Radeon™ 740M Graphics 15-30W N/A AMD Ryzen™ 3 210 4C/8T Up to 4.7 / 3.0 GHz 12MB AMD Radeon™ 740M Graphics 15-30W N/A AMD Ryzen™ 7 PRO 250 8C/16T Up to 5.1 / 3.3 GHz 24 MB

AMD Radeon™ 780M graphics 15-30W 16 AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 230 6C/12T Up to 4.9 / 3.5 GHz 22 MB

AMD Radeon™ 760M graphics 15-30W 16 AMD Ryzen™ 5 PRO 220 6C/12T Up to 4.9 / 3.2 GHz 22 MB AMD Radeon™ 740M graphics 15-30W N/A AMD Ryzen™ 3 PRO 210 4C/8T Up to 4.7 / 3 GHz 12 MB

AMD Radeon™ 740M graphics 15-30W N/A



AMD PRO Technologies

AMD PRO Technologies provide users with enterprise-grade manageability and multi-layer security features, helping IT decision makers manage enterprise PC fleets at scale. With the recent addition of cloud-based recovery, supply chain security and additional detection and recovery processes, AMD PRO Technologies exceeds the requirements and gives users continuous protection against sophisticated attacks.

OEM Partners and Customers Continue to Lead AI PC Adoption with New Ryzen-Powered Systems

OEM partners continue to announce new AI-powered PCs and workstations featuring AMD Ryzen processors. With incredible power, performance and compatibility, these news systems exceed expectations for next-generation Copilot+ PCs. At CES this year AMD is deepening its relationships with major OEM partners, introducing a new strategic expansion with Dell, bringing new Dell Pro systems to the market powered by AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors later this year.

"It’s been incredible to see AMD and Microsoft's longstanding partnership move into the next wave of technology, bringing AI innovation to our OEM partners,” said Pavan Davuluri, CVP Windows + Devices, Microsoft. “We’re thrilled to see the expansion of Copilot+ PCs with AMD’s new Ryzen AI products for professionals, content creators, and mainstream consumers alike.”

“ASUS has always been on the cutting edge of technology, working to bring the highest level of performance to our customers,” said Samson Hu, co-CEO, ASUS. “Today, we are announcing new Ryzen-powered systems, bringing best-in-class processing power to enable our customers to be on the forefront of AI innovation.”

"In collaboration with AMD, HP identified pain points in customer workflows that the new HP ZBook Ultra G1a and HP Z2 Mini G1a solve. Powered by AMD's Ryzen AI Max PRO Series processors, these workstations will be the first to offer this architecture on a workstation," said Jim Nottingham, Senior Vice President and Division President, Advanced Compute and Solutions, HP Inc. "By redefining the boundaries of what is possible on highly mobile or mini desk-side workstations, together we’re bringing customers the ability to tackle complex professional ISV and data science workflows simultaneously, while seamlessly integrating high-performance computing with the functionality of an AI PC."

“At Lenovo, we believe meaningful innovation stems from strong partnerships. Our collaboration with AMD is a testament to this, as we work together to shape the future of computing with advanced, AI-driven solutions,” said Luca Rossi, President of Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group. “By leveraging AMD’s latest generation of cutting-edge platforms, we’re laying the groundwork for exciting new products designed to enhance personalization, boost productivity, and provide robust security. Stay tuned as we continue to empower users—whether creative professionals, businesses, or gamers—with groundbreaking solutions that push the boundaries of performance, collaboration, and innovation.”

“At MSI we are proud to build products that help gamers, creators and professionals' level up their computing experiences,” said Eric Kuo, the Executive Vice President & NB BU GM of MSI. “Powered by new Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, the new Stealth A16 AI+ and A18 AI+ laptops bring a new level of performance for our customers.”

Customers around the globe are on the forefront of AI PC adoption, enabling their workforce to seamlessly innovate faster at all stages of their business.

"Altair® Inspire™ accelerates simulation-driven design, making fluid simulation accessible to all users. Running fluid simulation code on GPU boosts performance and scalability, enabling users to innovate faster and more efficiently,” said, Sam Mahalingam, CTO, Altair. “By leveraging the capabilities of the ROCm/HIP stack the Altair team was able to rapidly expand GPU support to AMD Radeon, including the Ryzen AI Max PRO."

"KeyShot is thrilled to extend support for KeyShot Studio's high-speed GPU rendering to include AMD Radeon,” said Henrik Wann Jensen, Chief Scientist, KeyShot. “The seamless enablement provided by ROCm/HIP tools was remarkable, and we are particularly excited about the substantial frame buffer available on the Ryzen AI Max PRO, which significantly enhances our rendering capabilities."

Supporting Resources

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of AMD products, including Ryzen™ AI Max, Ryzen AI 300 Series and Ryzen 200 Series processors and Ryzen AI Max PRO, Ryzen AI 300 PRO and Ryzen 200 PRO Series processors as well as expected benefits of AMD's OEM partnerships, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

_______________________________________

1 Trillions of Operations per Second (TOPS) for an AMD Ryzen processor is the maximum number of operations per second that can be executed in an optimal scenario and may not be typical. TOPS may vary based on several factors, including the specific system configuration, AI model, and software version. GD-243.

2 Boost Clock Frequency is the maximum frequency achievable on the CPU running a bursty workload. Boost clock achievability, frequency, and sustainability will vary based on several factors, including but not limited to: thermal conditions and variation in applications and workloads. GD-150.

3 Based on AMD product specifications and competitive products announced as of Oct 2024. AMD Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series processors’ NPU offers up to 55 peak TOPS. This is the most TOPS offered on any system found in enterprise today. AI PC is defined as a laptop PC with a processor that includes a neural processing unit (NPU). STXP-06.

4 Testing as of Sept 2024 by AMD performance labs on a Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 with an AMD Ryzen™ AI 7 PRO 360 processor @22W, Radeon™ 880M graphics, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, VBS=ON, Windows 11 Pro vs. a Dell Latitude 7450 with an Intel Core Ultra 7 165U processor @15W (vPro enabled), Intel Integrated Graphics, VBS=ON, 32GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, Microsoft Windows 11 Professional in the application(s) (Best Performance Mode): Cinebench R24 nT. Laptop manufactures may vary configurations yielding different results. STXP-13.

5 Boost Clock Frequency is the maximum frequency achievable on the CPU running a bursty workload. Boost clock achievability, frequency, and sustainability will vary based on several factors, including but not limited to: thermal conditions and variation in applications and workloads. GD-150.

6 Boost Clock Frequency is the maximum frequency achievable on the CPU running a bursty workload. Boost clock achievability, frequency, and sustainability will vary based on several factors, including but not limited to: thermal conditions and variation in applications and workloads. GD-150.

Ryzen AI Max Chip Shot Ryzen AI Max Chip Shot

