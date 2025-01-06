AMD Announces First Dell Commercial PCs Powered by AMD Ryzen AI PRO Processors

Full portfolio of AMD-powered Dell notebooks, desktops, and workstations meet the demands of the modern enterprise

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today in a press conference ahead of CES 2025 announced that AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors will power new Dell Pro devices. These new PCs will be the first Dell commercial devices shipping with AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors, marking a significant milestone in the strategic collaboration between AMD and Dell.

“We’re incredibly proud to collaborate with Dell on the next generation of commercial PCs powered by the AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors,” said Jack Huynh, SVP and GM of the computing and graphics group at AMD. “Ryzen AI PRO CPUs are built to handle today’s workflows and tomorrow’s AI demands, and when combined with the power of a Dell PC, they create the perfect combination for the enterprise.”

“AI PCs represent the next frontier in computing, transforming how we work, create and connect,” said Sam Burd, president, Client Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. “This progress depends on cutting-edge silicon innovation, which is why we’ve worked to engineer AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors into our new Dell Pro portfolio.”

Third-gen AMD Ryzen AI PRO processor-powered PCs have provided increased efficiency, privacy, personalization, and connectivity. The most recent generation of Ryzen AI PRO processors were designed specifically to transform business productivity with Copilot+ features including live captioning and language translation in conference calls and advanced AI image generators. AMD Ryzen AI PRO Series processors deliver cutting-edge AI compute and uncompromising performance for everyday workloads. Enabled with AMD PRO Technologies, AMD Ryzen AI PRO Series processors offer world-class security and manageability features designed to streamline IT operations and ensure exceptional ROI for businesses.

The new Dell Pro portfolio includes notebooks and desktops powered by AMD Ryzen AI PRO processor options. These PCs powered by Ryzen AI PRO leverage the combined capability of the processor’s built-in CPU, GPU, and NPU to offer exceptional battery life, powerful on-device AI, Copilot+ experiences and dependable productivity—in the office, at home or anywhere in between.

AMD and Dell have collaborated for years to drive innovation across the enterprise. AMD Threadripper PRO processors have powered high-performant workstations, letting designers, engineers and creators speed up their workflows and accelerate demanding tasks. In addition, AMD EPYC CPUs have powered Dell PowerEdge servers for multiple generations, handling workloads from traditional datacenter applications to advanced AI tasks.

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies. Billions of people, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research institutions around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees are focused on building leadership high-performance and adaptive products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) website, blog, LinkedIn and X pages.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the features, functionality, performance, availability, timing and expected benefits of AMD products including the AMD Ryzen™ AI PRO 300 Series mobile processors, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: Intel Corporation’s dominance of the microprocessor market and its aggressive business practices; Nvidia’s dominance in the graphics processing unit market and its aggressive business practices; competitive markets in which AMD’s products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; loss of a significant customer; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD’s products; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD’s products; AMD’s reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD’s internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD’s products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; efficiency of AMD's supply chain; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD’s ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; long-term impact of climate change on AMD’s business; impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, tariffs and trade protection measures; AMD’s ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD’s notes, the guarantees of Xilinx’s notes and the revolving credit agreement; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD’s business and AMD’s ability to integrate acquired businesses; our ability to complete the acquisition of ZT Systems; impact of any impairment of the combined company’s assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD’s ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; and AMD’s stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD’s most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

© 2025 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Radeon, RDNA, Ryzen, XDNA and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Certain AMD technologies may require third-party enablement or activation. Supported features may vary by operating system. Please confirm with the system manufacturer for specific features. No technology or product can be completely secure.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. Timelines, roadmaps, and/or product release dates shown in this Press Release are plans only and subject to change.

Stacy MacDiarmid

AMD Communications

+1 (512) 658-2265

Stacy.MacDiarmid@amd.com

