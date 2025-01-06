TJJD welcomes Nathan McDaniel as director of Stakeholder Relations

Nathan McDaniel

By Barbara Kessler, TJJD Communications —

TJJD is pleased to announce that Nathan McDaniel has joined the agency’s executive team as Director of Stakeholder Relations.

McDaniel most recently was the Director of Government Relations at the Railroad Commission of Texas. Before that he worked in the Texas Senate for State Sen. Donna Campbell and as a campaign manager and district director for U.S. Rep. Chip Roy.

A 2013 graduate of Texas State University, where he was student body president, McDaniel has worked and volunteered on several political and issue-related campaigns. In August, he received his master’s degree in Public Leadership from the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas.

“Throughout my career I’ve worked to serve the state of Texas and I’m excited to join an agency of passionate public servants who support some of Texas’ most vulnerable populations,” McDaniel said. “Personally, and professionally, my wife and I have both invested in helping and mentoring youth, and TJJD’s leadership is steadfastly committed to ensuring the kids in our care have the resources they need to leave our facilities in a better place than when they entered.”

McDaniel said he appreciates the work the agency is doing to “become unrecognizable” by providing youth with extensive opportunities for treatment and focusing on rehabilitation. He cited the agency’s recent adoption of Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), which studies have shown can help young people learn skills to overcome difficulties and adopt better behavior.

He said he looks forward to the upcoming Texas Legislative 2025 session, where he is eager to work with lawmakers and other stakeholders.

“My hope is that legislators will see and understand the work being done by TJJD to provide individual treatment plans, residential care, education, and vocational training to all the youths in our state managed facilities,” he said. “Additionally, my goal is to ensure legislators are aware of the work being done by TJJD to support local probation departments as they strive to keep youth shallow in the system and promote safe, healthy communities.”

McDaniel has several volunteer interests. He serves on the executive committee of the Texas State University Alumni Association and as a board member of the Stelos Alliance, which raises funds for scholarships to support student leaders in Texas. He also volunteers with the Central Texas Food Bank and We Are Blood.

He lives in Austin with his wife Bailey and their two young children, and two dogs and two cats. When not working, McDaniel enjoys being outdoors, playing golf, going to concerts, watching his favorite sports teams, reading, and spending time with family.