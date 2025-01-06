Capital Link Releases Shipping Sectors Webinar Highlights Booklet

Your 2025 Guide to Shipping Industry Trends

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is pleased to announce the release of the Shipping Sector Webinar Highlights Booklet, titled “SHIPPING: STATE OF PLAY & WHAT LIES AHEAD”, a resource that distills top insights from the 2024 Shipping Sector Webinar Series held in December 2024.

Featuring leadership insights from senior executives of publicly listed shipping companies, the booklet provides a comprehensive analysis of the trends shaping the future of global shipping.

Focusing on six main sectors, Dry Bulk, Containers, Crude Tankers, Product Tankers, LNG and LPG, this must-have guide uncovers the trends and strategies shaping the future of shipping, amid the potential trade policy changes, a new US administration, geopolitical risks, key trade rerouting, and environmental regulations—with more changes anticipated for 2025.

WHY YOU SHOULD READ THE BOOKLET

Covering six pivotal sectors, this essential guide is a resource for investors, industry professionals, and stakeholders who seek a deeper understanding of the dynamics driving the maritime industry.

Cutting-Edge Insights: Explore the strategies and market moves driving the industry’s evolution.

Expert Voices: Hear directly from leading shipowners, a major stakeholder group in the global supply chain.

Sector Spotlights: Dive deep into key segments and discover what’s next for the industry.



GET YOUR COMPLIMENTARY PDF BOOKLET AND ACCESS THE WEBINARS

Access the replay of the webinars on the Capital Link website to gain insights from industry leaders and expert panel discussions. To access information on the speakers and the webinar series, please click on the link below

https://webinars.capitallink.com/2024/shipping/

Download your complimentary PDF copy here: https://webinars.capitallink.com/2024/shipping/signup.html .

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES IN EACH SECTOR WEBINAR

DRY BULK SHIPPING SECTOR

Moderator:

Mr. Gregory Lewis, Head of Maritime Research – BTIG

Panelists:

Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO - EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY)

Mr. Peder Simonsen, Interim CEO & CFO - Golden Ocean Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOGL) (OSLO: GOGL)

Dr. Loukas Barmparis, President - Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE: SB)

Mr. Stamatis Tsantanis, Chairman & CEO - Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP); Founder, Chairman & CEO - United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA)

CONTAINER SHIPPING SECTOR

Moderator:

Ms. Muneeba Kayani, Managing Director, Head of Europe Transport, Global Research - Bank of America Global Research

Panelists:

Mr. Evangelos Chatzis, CFO - Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC)

Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO - Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA)

Mr. Thomas Lister, CEO - Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL)

Mr. Constantin Baack, Co-CEO & CFO - MPC Container Ships ASA (OSLO: MPCC)

PRODUCT TANKER SHIPPING SECTOR

Moderator:

Mr. Jorgen Lian, Head of Shipping Equity Research - DNB Markets

Panelists:

Mr. Carlos Balestra di Mottola, CEO - d'Amico International Shipping S.A. (OTCQX: DMCOF) (DIS.MI)

Mr. Mikael Skov, CEO - Hafnia Ltd. (NYSE: HAFN) (OSLO: HAFNIA)

Ms. Lois K. Zabrocky, CEO - International Seaways Inc. (NYSE: INSW)

Mr. Robert Bugbee, President - Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG)

CRUDE TANKERS SHIPPING SECTOR

Moderator:

Mr. Nils Thommesen , Deputy Head of Research - Fearnley Securities

Panelists:

Mr. Svein Moxnes Harfjeld, President & CEO - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT)

Mr. Aristidis Alafouzos, CEO - Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE: ECO) (OSLO: OET)

Mr. Harrys Kosmatos, Co-CFO - TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN)

Mr. Kenneth Hvid, President & CEO - Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK)

LNG SHIPPING SECTOR

Moderator:

Mr. Liam Burke, Managing Director - B. Riley Securities

Panelists:

Mr. Nicholas Gleeson, CFO – ADNOC Logistics & Services (DH: ADNOCLS)

Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO - Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: CCEC)

Mr. Oystein Kalleklev, CEO - FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG)



LPG SHIPPING SECTOR

Moderator:

Mr. Fredrik Dybwad, Senior Shipping Analyst - Fearnley Securities

Panelists:

Mr. Kristian Sorensen, CEO - BW LPG Ltd. (NYSE: BWLP) (OSLO: BWLPG)

Mr. Theodore (Ted) Young, CFO - Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG)

Mr. Mads Peter Zacho, CEO - Navigator Gas (NYSE: NVGS)



