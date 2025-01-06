Strazanac Solutions LLC Wins 2024 BBB Torch Award for Ethics in Small Business Category

Strazanac Solutions LLC announces its recognition as the winner of the 2024 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Eastern Carolinas Torch Award for Ethics.

When we were told we were finalists of this award, I cried, but when they announced Strazanac Solutions as the winner, I completely froze in place. This award is truly my proudest achievement to date.” — Samantha Strazanac, CEO and Founder

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strazanac Solutions LLC is proud to announce its recognition as the winner of the 2024 Better Business Bureau (BBB) Eastern Carolinas Torch Award for Ethics in the small business category.

This prestigious honor, awarded by BBB serving Eastern Carolinas, celebrates companies that uphold exceptional ethical practices, foster trust, and embody integrity in the marketplace.

The BBB Torch Award for Ethics highlights businesses and charities that demonstrate a high level of character and organizational ethics while advancing the BBB mission of promoting trust in the marketplace. This recognition places Strazanac Solutions LLC alongside local leaders in the mid-size and large business categories, acknowledging its ability to generate confidence among employees, clients, and the community at large.

"Winning this award was truly an incredible moment for Strazanac Solutions LLC," shared founder and CEO, Samantha Strazanac. "To hear our company name announced as the winner was both humbling and affirming. This recognition, which came just before our 10th anniversary, is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional services to SMBs nationwide—and even internationally.”

A Commitment to Ethics and Quality

Strazanac Solutions LLC was selected for the BBB Torch Award for Ethics following rigorous evaluation criteria, which included its dedication to fostering trust among stakeholders and ensuring organizational practices align with the highest ethical standards. This honor reflects Strazanac Solutions' fundamental values of integrity, transparency, and consistently delivering results-oriented solutions for small to medium-sized businesses.

Specific factors contributing to the company’s win include:

Unwavering Character: Demonstrating an unwavering commitment to ethical decision-making across all business operations.

Client Relationships: Building lasting trust with clients by tailoring innovative, value-driven solutions to meet their unique needs.

Community Engagement: Positively impacting the community by fostering an environment of trust, collaboration, and mutual respect.

Team Empowerment: Prioritizing employee engagement and morale through transparent and ethical leadership.

Impact of the Award on the Company and Stakeholders

Winning the 2024 BBB Torch Award for Ethics has profoundly impacted Strazanac Solutions LLC, enhancing its profile within the local and national business community.

Key benefits include:

Strengthened Credibility: The recognition bolsters trust among existing and prospective clients, increasing business opportunities and strengthening relationships.

Employee Engagement: The award validates the team’s hard work and ethical commitment, further boosting morale and fostering a sense of pride.

Elevated Visibility: Positive media coverage and networking opportunities have amplified the company's presence as an industry leader in ethical practices.

Industry Leadership: Strazanac Solutions LLC continues to set a benchmark for other small businesses, inspiring them to adopt and maintain the highest standards of ethics.

A Vision for the Future

Heading into its 10th year of operation, Strazanac Solutions LLC remains committed to empowering businesses through tailored, impactful branding and marketing strategies grounded in collaboration and trust. This recognition fuels the company’s dedication to continuous improvement and establishes it as a trusted partner for businesses aiming to scale ethically and sustainably.

About Strazanac Solutions LLC

Strazanac Solutions LLC is a leading provider of business and marketing strategies tailored to the unique needs of small and medium-sized businesses. The company delivers sustainable solutions that drive tangible results by combining innovative approaches with ethical practices. With a proven track record of enhancing organizational efficiency, Strazanac Solutions LLC has earned clients’ trust nationally and internationally.

For more information about Strazanac Solutions LLC, visit www.strazanacsolutions.com

