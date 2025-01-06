Rental Supply Inc. Launches Rebrand, Returning to Its Roots in Quality and Service

Rental Supply Inc. (RSI), formerly known as True Value Rental Greensboro, announces its official rebrand.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rental Supply Inc. (RSI), formerly known as True Value Rental Greensboro, is proud to announce its official rebrand. The company is returning to its original name as part of a strategic move to emphasize its core values and unwavering commitment to delivering top-quality rental products and services. This change reinforces Rental Supply Inc.’s dedication to providing trusted solutions for the construction and landscaping industry and homeowners alike.

Founded in 1997 with the mission to serve the Triad community through dependable rental services, the company initially launched as Rental Supply Inc. Over the years, it has grown and evolved under the name True Value Rental Greensboro. However, this return to its roots reflects a renewed focus on the principles that first set RSI on the course for success.

“We are excited to return to the name that started this all and set us in the right direction for growth and success," said Mark Whitesell, founder of Rental Supply Inc. “True Value Rental did a lot for us, but for us to provide even higher quality products and services for our customers, we needed to go back to our roots."

Rental Supply Inc. continues to serve the construction and landscaping industry and homeowners by offering an extensive range of rental equipment. Whether it’s large-scale construction and landscaping machinery or reliable tools for personal home improvement projects, RSI is committed to ensuring customers achieve their goals with top-tier equipment curated for maximum efficiency and efficacy.

What’s New with RSI?

Expanded Equipment Selection: A diverse inventory tailored to professionals' and DIYers' needs.

Customer-Focused Service: At RSI, personalized support is the foundation of every rental experience.

Commitment to Core Values: Reinvigorating trust, quality, and a focus on community roots.

With this rebrand, Rental Supply Inc. aims to strengthen its regional presence while building deeper relationships with its loyal customers and community. From construction professionals managing significant projects to homeowners tackling weekend makeovers, RSI remains the name customers can rely on.

For more information about Rental Supply Inc.'s offerings or to explore the updated inventory, visit www.rsi-rentals.com or contact them directly at info@rsi-rentals.com.

