Stop Chasing Perfect: Build Lasting Habits in 2024

by Keith “Duke” Davis, Founder and CEO, Inner Journey: Mental Clarity App and Mental Fitness Advocate

Picture this: It’s January 1, and you’re pumped. You’ve written down your resolutions, stocked up on healthy groceries, and maybe even shared your goals with friends. “This is it,” you tell yourself. “This is the year I crush it.” Fast forward three weeks, and… well, life happened. The snacks are back, the gym bag is gathering dust, and your motivation is nowhere to be found.

Sound familiar?

You’re not alone. We’ve all been there. The problem isn’t you—it’s the way we approach resolutions. We aim big, chase perfection, and burn out fast. But what if this year could be different? What if, instead of chasing impossible goals, you focused on small, consistent habits that actually last?

Let’s make this the year you build mental fitness—habits that keep you grounded and resilient, no matter what life throws at you.

1. Forget Perfect—Just Show Up

We’ve all made those “all or nothing” goals: “I’ll work out every single day” or “No more desserts, ever.” They sound inspiring… until the first curveball hits. Then missing one day feels like failure, and before you know it, the whole plan falls apart.

Here’s the trick: Let go of perfect. Just show up. Didn’t make it to the gym? Try a quick walk. Craving something sweet? Go for a smaller portion. Consistency beats perfection every time. The goal is progress, not perfection.

2. Start Small, Build Big

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of a new year and try to change everything all at once. But let’s be honest—how often does that work?

This time, start small. Pick one or two habits you can stick to, like writing down one thing you’re grateful for each day or meditating for five minutes. These tiny wins build momentum. Over time, they’ll snowball into bigger, more impactful changes. Think of it as planting seeds—you’re setting yourself up for growth.

3. Celebrate Progress, Not Perfection

Life isn’t perfect, and neither are you. And that’s okay! Missed a workout? Skipped journaling? So what? Progress isn’t about being flawless—it’s about sticking with it, even when things don’t go as planned.

Celebrate the wins, no matter how small. Showed up for yourself three times this week instead of seven? That’s still progress. Every little step counts, and those small victories will carry you forward.

A Mentally Fit Year Ahead

Let’s ditch the pressure to have it all figured out. Instead, focus on habits that help you feel your best—mentally and emotionally. Mental fitness isn’t about chasing perfection; it’s about building resilience and showing yourself kindness.

Here’s to a year of small wins, steady progress, and habits that actually stick. You’ve got this.