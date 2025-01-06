Behold the Lobster: New Cookbook LOBSTER RIDDLES AND RECIPES Explores the History of Lobsters to Inspire Future Generations of Lobster Lover

Culinary enthusiast spotlights the culinary contributions of the mighty crustacean in new book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- or over ten years, J.P. Cross, a Vermont native and University of Vermont alumnus, has vacationed with his family in Rockport, Massachusetts. And it was there, at a local lobster shack, that the inspiration for this book began. A culinary enthusiast, Cross has spent years perfecting and creating lobster recipes both professionally and at home. The result is a new cookbook to inspire future generations of lobster lovers.

“Lobster Riddles and Recipes” is a collection of lobster riddles and recipes created, compiled, and adapted over years of travel and experimentation. In addition to the classic New England boiled lobster dinner, this book includes a collection of lobster recipes, at varying degrees of difficulty, for appetizers, soups, salads, pastas and main dishes. To help make these magical crustaceans even more interesting, Cross weaves in lobster riddles alongside the recipes as well as fun facts, quotes, and a lobster quiz to test one’s knowledge of lobsters. Paying homage to the fishermen and purveyors of fresh lobsters throughout New England and the world, Cross also highlights the importance of sustainability practices for lobster fishing and consumption. Whether looking to find inventive recipes for lobster or learn more about the history of lobsters, Cross’s unconventional cookbook has it all. “It may just be the most complete and eclectic collection of lobster recipes available,” Cross says.

“Lobster Riddles and Recipes” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

J.P. Cross has spent decades traveling the world as a professor, international educator, chef and culinary enthusiast. He started cooking at a young age with his mother in Vermont. Later he worked in local restaurants while in high school and then at the University of Vermont where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. Later he earned his doctoral degree in political science from the University of Geneva along with certificates of study from the Hague Academy of International Law and the University of Nice. Before starting an academic career, he worked for the NATO Parliament in Brussels and the United Nations in Rome. Cross is fluent in both French and Italian. While in Europe he trained with French and Italian chefs in Nice, Rome and in Florenze at the Lorenzo de Medici Culinary Institute (Cucina LdM). He is known to family, friends and colleagues for his innovative and fun approach to cooking. He has quickly gained recognition for his unique lobster recipes. His book debut, “Lobster Riddles and Recipes” is a testament to his love for all things lobster and his desire to share his knowledge with others. His commitment to making cooking a fun and educational experience is evident in his engaging writing style, making his work accessible to readers of all ages.

