ICRC president: Respect for international humanitarian law and answers for families of the missing crucial for Syria’s reconciliation and stability

“The scars of 13 years of war run deep, and upholding international humanitarian law is critical for restoring stability in Syria,” President Spoljaric said. “This is key to ensuring that families finally get answers about their loved ones, humanitarian aid reaches all those in need, detainees are treated humanely, and people feel safe to return home.”

During her visit, President Spoljaric met with Mr. Mohamad al-Basheer, Caretaker Prime Minister of the new Syrian administration; Mr. Hazem Bakleh, President of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society (SARC); Mr. Saa’d Naassan, Head of Political Affairs Office in Aleppo; and members of the Association of Detainees and Missing Persons of Sednaya Prison.

“The haunting images from Sednaya and other detention facilities in Syria and the anguish of families looking for their missing relatives highlights the suffering that can be prevented when the ICRC can visit detainees to monitor their conditions and keep them in touch with their families,” President Spoljaric said. “The missing in Syria are not just numbers—they are loved ones. Finding them answers is complex and will require collective action but is essential for healing and reconciliation.”

President Spoljaric visited Aleppo and Idlib, two cities facing overwhelming humanitarian needs. In Aleppo, she saw ICRC efforts to support essential services like water supply and healthcare, both of which have been heavily impacted by years of conflict. She also called all parties to do their utmost to protect critical infrastructure located in areas of ongoing hostilities along the Euphrates River, as millions of people depend on them for drinkable water and power supply. She then travelled to Idlib where she assessed the humanitarian needs and reiterated ICRC’s commitment to delivering humanitarian services in the area.

“My visit to Idlib today gives me hope that humanitarian work will be facilitated, ensuring relief reaches those who need it,” said President Spoljaric. “I urge the international community to provide sustained support to enable Syria to recover and rebuild.”

The ICRC has worked in Syria since 1967 to support people affected by armed conflict. Today, ICRC has over 700 staff working throughout Syria with offices in Damascus, Aleppo, Deir Ezzor, Hassakeh and Homs governorates, delivering humanitarian assistance to meet the needs of civilians affected by hostilities and violence.

Following her visits to Lebanon and Syria, President Spoljaric will travel to Ankara, Türkiye.