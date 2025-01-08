Douglas Elliman Named America's Most Trusted Real Estate Brokerage in Lifestory Research 2025 Study

Lifestory Research Announces Results of 2025 America’s Most Trusted® Real Estate Brokerage Study, Douglas Elliman Rated Most Trusted Second Consecutive Year.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research, an independent research firm, announces that Douglas Elliman has been ranked as the most trusted real estate brokerage in the 2025 America’s Most TrustedReal Estate Brokerage Study. This distinction is based on the opinions of 31,851 individuals surveyed across the United States over the last 12 months, who were actively considering using a residential real estate agent.With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 103.0, Douglas Elliman earned the highest trust rating among the most popular residential real estate brokerages in the study. This marks the second consecutive year that Douglas Elliman has been named the most trusted brand in residential real estate, demonstrating the company’s strong reputation and the confidence it inspires in homebuyers and sellers.The study evaluated the trust levels of nationally recognized real estate brands, including well-known names such as Sotheby’s International Realty, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Keller Williams Realty, Coldwell Banker, Century 21 Real Estate, and others. The rankings reflect the feedback from individuals who are actively considering the use of a residential real estate agent, with trust serving as a key factor in their decision-making process.See more about the study at www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-real-estate-broker-ranking-review The comprehensive ranking provides valuable insights into the real estate industry and underscores the critical role trust plays in shaping consumer preferences. The Lifestory Research 2025 study continues to be a trusted resource for understanding the reputation of real estate brokerages among consumers nationwide. Lifestory Research’s annual rankings are based on comprehensive consumer sentiment analysis, providing an independent benchmark for companies to understand how they are perceived regarding brand trust.About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.