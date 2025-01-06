A better tomorrow: Washington sets the standard for safer products

Have you ever thought about what is in the products you use every day—your cookware, cleaning supplies, or even your shampoo? Some products can contain toxic chemicals, and the gradual build-up of exposures and releases from all these products can eventually harm human health and the environment.

Since 2019, the Safer Products for Washington program has been tackling this issue head-on. Our goal is to ensure safer products that improve the health of communities, wildlife, and environment. These efforts make Washington a leader in reducing harmful chemicals.

Ensuring safer products

Washington state agencies including the departments of Ecology and Health are paving the way toward a healthier future by closely examining products you use every day. Since the Pollution Prevention for Healthy People and Puget Sound Act went into effect in 2019, we’ve:

Identified safer alternatives to toxic chemicals in consumer products such as apparel, electronics, cookware, personal care fragrances, and laundry detergent.

Adopted groundbreaking rules to restrict harmful chemicals while continuing to research entire classes of chemicals, such as PFAS, in products like cookware, cleaning supplies, and apparel.

Hosted informative events and conducted outreach to discuss toxic chemicals with the public, including exploring safer alternatives for artificial turf, cosmetics, insulation, nail polish products, and even toilet and bathroom deodorizers.

As of January 1, 2025, the first state regulations restricting toxic chemicals in consumer products are officially in effect—marking a major victory for public health and the environment.

What makes the Safer Products for Washington program unique is our approach to regulating harmful chemicals by class, not just individual compounds. This approach is particularly important for addressing large groups of chemicals like PFAS, which includes thousands of substances, while also preventing “regrettable substitutions,” where one harmful chemical is simply replaced with another.

Our work is based on scientific evidence and follows a cyclical five-year process designed to address toxic chemicals in consumer products by identifying and regulating harmful chemical-product combinations. This process allows us to engage interested parties, evaluate chemicals and their uses in products, and refine rules to ensure regulations are more effective and protective. Over time, this approach helps ensure consumer products are safer before they reach store shelves.

Transparency through compliance and reporting

Our rules don’t just restrict harmful chemicals—they also require manufacturers to report when toxic chemicals are intentionally added to consumer products made, sold, and distributed in Washington.

We’ve launched a compliance and reporting resource website to support this process. This site provides clear guidance on restricted chemicals, reporting requirements, and key deadlines to help manufacturers and businesses meet their compliance obligations.

But this website isn’t just for businesses. It also empowers consumers to make informed choices about the products they use every day by increasing awareness of harmful chemicals and potential exposures.

By promoting safety through restrictions and transparency through reporting, this resource helps ensure regulations are understood, followed, and effective in protecting public health and the environment. Together, these efforts create a foundation for lasting change—one where safer products become the standard, not the exception.

What you can do

Every action you take helps reduce harmful chemicals in homes, communities, and environment. And when you can choose safer products with fewer toxic substances, you help make a positive impact for yourself, the environment, and future generations.

Visit Safer Products for Washington to find practical tips for reducing toxic chemicals in your home, such as:

Creating your own homemade cleaning solutions for glass, floors, and tubs.

Airing out your space regularly.

Shopping for safer products with third-party certifications.

You can also check out our healthy home guide, Safer Products for Washington resources, and learn how to shop for safer products.

