Bradley Launches Online Undergrad ABET Accredited Engineering Programs

Bradley University is launching online undergrad bachelor degree programs in both civil and electrical engineering, allowing students to complete their engineering degree from anywhere.

Peoria, IL, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. is proud to launch online bachelor degree programs in both civil and electrical engineering, two new comprehensive academic programs designed to prepare students for successful careers in the growing field of engineering.

These programs, available to students starting in the fall 2025 semester, are part of the university’s ongoing commitment to tailor its academic offerings to meet the evolving needs of today’s students and the current job market. With multiple start dates and rolling admissions, students can begin their journey when it suits them.

“The flexibility of these programs makes them highly attractive to working professionals, transfer students, and those seeking a second career in engineering,” said Dr. Yoon-Si Lee, Director of Online Engineering Programs. “These groups represent a large, underserved market, particularly those in technical roles across industries who need a bachelor's degree to be licensed and advance their careers.”

The Online Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering (BSCE) and Online Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) programs will be part of the Caterpillar College of Engineering and Technology, offering students a curriculum that combines classroom knowledge with practical, hands-on experience.

“National trends indicate a steady growth in demand for engineers, and the convenience of an online format positions these programs to capture students who may not be able to attend traditional in-person programs,” said Dr. Kerrie Schattler, Bradley’s Civil Engineering Department Chair. “Given the university's established strengths in engineering education, the program is expected to draw students nationwide.”

"By blending cutting-edge coursework with practical, project-based learning, the online Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering program empowers students to innovate in critical areas like energy, electronics, and telecommunications—preparing them to solve the challenges of tomorrow," added Dr. Yufeng Lu, Electrical and Computer Engineering Department Chair.

Program Highlights Include:

Expert faculty with extensive professional and academic experience in the field.

A curriculum that blends academic excellence and practical application.

Opportunities for students to engage in real-world projects with industry experts.

Applications for both programs are now open for the fall 2025 semester.

You can visit the program pages by clicking here for information on the Online Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, and here to learn more about the Online Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

For more information, contact the Bradley Admission Office at admissions@bradley.edu.

Libby Derry Bradley University 3096773260 lderry@fsmail.bradley.edu

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.