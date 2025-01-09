JMD Furniture Unveils Exclusive Deals on Sectionals and Sofa Sets for Living Room Upgrades

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMD Furniture & Mattress, a well-established leader in home furnishings serving the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area, is proud to announce the expansion of its sectional sofas and sofa sets collection. This expansion is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to providing versatile and affordable furniture options to meet the evolving needs of local homeowners.The new collection, available at JMD Furniture’s District Heights, Suitland, Alexandria, Temple Hills, and the newly opened Laurel locations, includes a wide range of sectional sofas and sofa sets designed for comfort, durability, and style. The expansion comes in response to growing customer demand for high-quality furniture that enhances both the aesthetic and functionality of living spaces.A Focus on Comfort and VersatilityJMD Furniture’s updated collection of sectional sofas and sofa sets is designed to cater to various tastes, room sizes, and décor preferences. The pieces are crafted with quality materials to ensure long-lasting durability and provide maximum comfort, whether for relaxing alone or hosting family gatherings.“We are thrilled to expand our offerings to meet the growing needs of our community,” said Sunita, owner of JMD Furniture & Mattress. “Our customers value both style and comfort, and we are proud to provide them with furniture that enhances their living spaces without compromising on affordability.”The expanded collection includes several styles, including:Modern Sectionals: Featuring clean lines and minimalist designs, ideal for contemporary homes.Traditional Sectionals: Soft fabrics and plush cushions perfect for cozy, family-friendly spaces.Reclining Sectionals: Equipped with built-in recliners for added relaxation and comfort.Modular Sectionals: Customizable pieces that can be adapted to suit a variety of room sizes and layouts.In addition to sectionals, JMD Furniture offers complementary sofa sets, loveseats, and accent chairs to complete any living room.Flexible Payment Options for Every BudgetAs part of its mission to offer high-quality furniture at competitive prices, JMD Furniture ensures that customers have access to flexible payment plans. Options start at just:Sectional Sofas from $295Sofa Sets from $199To make home furnishing accessible to all, JMD Furniture offers No Credit Needed Payment Plans and layaway services, helping customers find the right furniture while staying within their budget.Quick and Reliable Delivery Across the DMV AreaJMD Furniture understands that timely delivery is a key factor in a seamless shopping experience. To ensure convenience, the company offers reliable delivery services throughout the DMV area. For customers with urgent needs, same-day delivery is available on select items, allowing for quick and hassle-free service.A Commitment to Exceptional Customer ServiceAt JMD Furniture, customer satisfaction is a top priority. The company’s dedicated staff works closely with customers to help them select the right furniture pieces for their homes. Whether it’s providing design advice or navigating product options, JMD Furniture’s knowledgeable team is always available to ensure an excellent shopping experience.JMD Furniture’s Growing Presence in the DMV AreaWith the addition of the Laurel location, JMD Furniture continues to expand its footprint across the DMV area. The company’s commitment to offering affordable, high-quality furniture and personalized service has earned it a loyal following, making it a trusted partner for homeowners in the region.About JMD Furniture & MattressJMD Furniture & Mattress is a locally owned business with over 15 years of experience serving the DMV area. Known for offering a wide range of premium furniture and mattresses at affordable prices, JMD Furniture is dedicated to exceptional customer service, fast delivery, and flexible financing options. The company remains committed to providing homeowners with the best furniture solutions for their living spaces.

