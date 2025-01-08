JMD Furniture’s Marlboro Pike Location Becomes Go-To Destination for Premium Mattresses

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMD Furniture & Mattress, a trusted name in home furnishings, is proud to announce the opening of its newest store in Laurel, Maryland. This expansion builds on the company’s long-standing reputation for providing quality mattresses and home furnishings to the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area. The opening of the Laurel location enhances JMD Furniture’s ability to serve customers in the region, offering more options and access to its signature customer service.With over 15 years of experience, JMD Furniture has established a loyal customer base across its locations in District Heights, Temple Hills, Alexandria, and Suitland. The new Laurel store is expected to meet growing demand in the area and provide local residents with high-quality, affordable sleep solutions.Growing Access to Quality Sleep SolutionsJMD Furniture has earned its place as a top destination for high-quality mattresses in the DMV area. The company’s diverse range of products caters to various sleeping preferences, from those seeking traditional firmness to those in need of pressure-relieving memory foam or eco-friendly latex options. With an emphasis on comfort, durability, and affordability, JMD Furniture continues to offer customers top-tier products designed to support better sleep.“Opening our new Laurel location is part of our commitment to expanding our presence and helping more residents find the perfect mattress for their needs,” said Sunita, owner of JMD Furniture & Mattress. “We’re excited to continue building relationships with customers across the DMV and provide them with great value, comfort, and personalized service.”Expanding Product OfferingsJMD Furniture offers a wide variety of mattress types, including innerspring, memory foam, hybrid, and latex options. The company works closely with leading manufacturers to ensure each product offers the best possible support and comfort for a wide range of sleep styles.Mattress Options Available at JMD Furniture:Innerspring Mattresses: Designed for firm support and durability, these mattresses cater to those who prefer a traditional feel.Memory Foam Mattresses: Ideal for those in need of pressure relief, memory foam conforms to the body to provide comfort and support.Hybrid Mattresses: Combining the benefits of innerspring coils and memory foam, hybrid mattresses offer a balanced sleep experience.Latex Mattresses: Made with natural materials, latex mattresses are durable, hypoallergenic, and environmentally friendly.Flexible Financing and Customer-Centric ServicesUnderstanding that purchasing a mattress is an important investment, JMD Furniture offers flexible payment options, including no-credit-needed financing and layaway plans. These services ensure customers of all financial backgrounds can access high-quality sleep solutions.To complement its flexible financing, JMD Furniture provides fast and reliable delivery services. The company’s same-day delivery option on select products is a customer favorite, ensuring that people can quickly enjoy their new mattress without unnecessary delays.Community-Focused GrowthJMD Furniture’s growth reflects its dedication to meeting the needs of its customers and the local community. The new Laurel location is another step in expanding its service to more DMV residents, who will benefit from the company’s commitment to customer service, affordable pricing, and local engagement.“From our customer service to the products we offer, our team is deeply invested in making sure each customer has a positive shopping experience,” said Sunita. “We are grateful for the continued support from our community, and we look forward to welcoming more customers into our Laurel store.”About JMD Furniture & MattressJMD Furniture & Mattress is a locally owned and operated business serving the DMV area for over 15 years. Specializing in high-quality home furnishings and mattresses, JMD Furniture is known for offering exceptional customer service, fast delivery, and flexible financing options. With multiple locations across Maryland and Virginia, the company continues to be a trusted name for quality mattresses and home furnishings in the region.

