GL Communications Advances Voice Response Testing with Automated Speech-to-Text Solution

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Speech Transcription Server software, an automated Speech-to-Text conversion application that transcribes recorded audio to text and analyzes against user-defined text.

[For illustration, refer to https://www.gl.com/images/Newsletter/speech-transcription-server-architecture.jpg]

Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems are deployed at call centers worldwide to automatically interface with customers without the need for a dedicated call receptionist. GL’s tools have been deployed at call centers and customer sites to assess the performance of the IVR.

Robert Bichefsky, Director of Engineering at GL Communications Inc., highlighted the tool's capabilities, stating, “GL’s Speech Transcription Server is a speech-to-text conversion application that translates spoken language into text and provides analysis of the transcribed speech. The STS converts recorded audio files into text format. It continuously monitors folders for short audio files. Once detected, the files are placed in the speech transcription queue for processing. The audio files are then sent to a cloud-based transcription service, where they are accurately converted into text.”

Network providers utilize the STS to verify the accuracy of voice response and check the proper flow of the voice response system. The tool can also validate the accuracy of Voice Mail content.

The STS can function as a standalone utility or integrate with other GL test tools to enable automation, precise call control, and quality analysis. The STS supports REST APIs, allowing seamless integration with GL tools such as Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) and VQuad™. Users can send and receive transcription requests and retrieve transcription results directly from a database.

MAPS™ emulates a wide range of telephony protocols including SIP and RTP for VoIP. Software-only versions can be provided for low call load. GL also offers High Density (HD) hardware-based appliances for emulating hundreds of thousands of simultaneous calls. The calls are fully customizable and independent. Each call can have different audio payloads and digits. By emulating a large call load, IVR systems can be tested under realistic operating conditions such as under emergency situations or denial of service.

The VQuad™ Probe HD is an all-in-one hardware solution that supports multiple interfaces, enabling seamless automated voice and data testing across wired and wireless networks.

Integrating GL's STS with MAPS™ IVR and VQuad™ automates IVR tree testing, checking pass/fail conditions with high precision. It records prompts and analyzes audio using speech-to-text transcription. Both MAPS™ and VQuad™ platforms support STS utility across various networks, including 2-Wire (FXO, FXS), TDM, IP, and wireless (5G, VoLTE, UMTS, GSM).

The STS software includes speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities, enabling automated conversion of speech to text and generation of audio files from user-defined text in PCM, WAV, and GLW formats. It supports over 50 languages and provides transcription with a confidence score (0 to 1), real-time audio processing, and results storage for analysis. The STS ensures accurate IVR testing, voice prompt verification, and clarity across networks. Additionally, it supports industry-standard codecs, converts files to GL standard formats, and evaluates the impact of codec and network effects, such as Noise, Echo, and Bit Error Rates, ensuring high-quality processing of audio data.

