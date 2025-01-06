Global Consumption of Dried Mushrooms Market Sees Significant Growth, with a Projected CAGR of 3.4% Driven by Vegan Trends and Health Benefits | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The dried mushroom market is reaching USD 21.8 billion by 2034. Rising demand for plant-based diets, health-conscious consumers, and the vegan population are key drivers. Shiitake mushrooms lead the market, with increasing production in Asia and Europe. As mushrooms are used as meat substitutes and in supplements, their demand in the global market continues to expand.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dried mushroom market is poised to reach USD 15.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%, reaching a value of USD 21.8 billion by 2034. The market's growth is being driven by increased consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of mushrooms, the rising vegan population, and the growing demand for natural, plant-based ingredients across various food categories.

Health Benefits and Rise in Plant-Based Diets

Dried mushrooms are gaining popularity due to their rich nutritional content, which includes essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They are known for their immune-boosting and stress-reducing properties, appealing to health-conscious consumers worldwide. As more people adopt plant-based diets, dried mushrooms have become a key ingredient in a variety of vegan and vegetarian dishes. Popular varieties such as shiitake mushrooms are not only cost-effective to produce but also offer an easy way to add flavor and nutritional value to meals.

Shiitake Mushrooms Lead the Market

Shiitake mushrooms are the market leader, expected to capture 42% of the market share in 2024. These mushrooms are widely used in Asian cuisine and are increasingly gaining popularity in global culinary applications. Known for their distinctive umami flavor, shiitake mushrooms are cultivated in controlled environments, which makes them an accessible and affordable choice for consumers. They are being used in everything from soups and stir-fries to plant-based burgers, reflecting the growing trend of replacing meat with mushrooms in vegan and vegetarian diets.

Increased Mushroom Production and Sustainable Growth

The rise in global mushroom production is also supporting the market's expansion. Countries such as China, which is both the largest producer and consumer of mushrooms, have contributed to meeting the growing demand. Other countries, including the United States, Japan, and several European nations, are following suit, expanding mushroom production to cater to both local and international markets.

The health benefits of mushrooms are not limited to food consumption. The growing interest in functional foods and supplements is also bolstering the demand for dried mushrooms in the nutraceutical industry. Companies are now incorporating dried mushrooms, such as reishi and lion's mane, into supplements targeting immunity, brain health, and stress management.

"The increasing use of dried mushrooms in plant-based diets and as nutritional supplements marks a significant shift in consumer behavior, contributing to sustained market growth with expanding production and rising health trends, the outlook remains positive, " - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Challenges and Market Constraints

Despite the market's promising growth, the dried mushroom industry faces challenges related to high production costs. The labor-intensive process of cultivating and harvesting mushrooms, particularly for varieties that are foraged rather than cultivated, drives up production costs. Additionally, proper storage and packaging, especially in humid climates, can increase overheads. The use of resilient packaging, such as vacuum-sealed bags, is crucial to maintaining the quality of dried mushrooms but adds to the overall cost.

Growing Popularity in Plant-Based Meat Substitutes

One of the most significant drivers of the dried mushroom market is their role as a plant-based meat substitute. With the increasing demand for vegan and vegetarian products, mushrooms are being used in a wide range of meat alternatives, including burgers, sausages, and kebabs. For instance, portobello mushrooms are being used to create plant-based burger patties, a trend that has seen rapid growth in markets like the United Kingdom.

Regional Insights: The Role of China and the United Kingdom

The dried mushroom market in China remains the largest, with the country being both the top producer and consumer. China accounts for more than 40% of the global mushroom production, and its growing domestic market continues to drive the global demand for dried mushrooms.

In the United Kingdom, the market for dried mushrooms is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2034. The rise in veganism and the increasing willingness of consumers to try meat alternatives are key factors driving the demand. Major retailers like Tesco and Sainsbury’s have made dried mushrooms more accessible to consumers, further fueling their popularity.

Key Takeaways:

The global dried mushroom market is expected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 3.4%.

Shiitake mushrooms will lead the market, holding a 42% market share by 2024.

The rising popularity of plant-based diets and the use of mushrooms in meat substitutes are key market drivers.

China remains the largest producer and consumer of dried mushrooms.

Increasing demand for functional foods and health supplements will further boost market growth.



What makes Europe an Attractive Market for Dried mushrooms?

The dried mushroom market in Europe is booming and is expected to continue to grow in the coming years. There are several reasons for this, including the fact that mushrooms are a healthy and sustainable food source. Additionally, dried mushrooms have a long shelf life and are easy to transport, making them an ideal product for export.

European consumers are increasingly interested in healthy and sustainable food options, and mushrooms fit the bill perfectly. Mushrooms are a good source of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and they have a low carbon footprint. Dried mushrooms also have a longer shelf life than fresh mushrooms, so they can be shipped long distances without fear of spoilage.

With the demand for dried mushrooms rising, producers in Europe are well-positioned to capitalize on this growing market.

Why is Asia-Pacific Emerging as an Opportunistic Dried mushroom Market?

In recent years, the Asia-Pacific region has emerged as an opportunistic dried mushroom market. This is due to a number of factors, including the region's growing population and rising income levels. Additionally, the region's climate is well suited for mushroom cultivation, and there is a large demand for dried mushrooms in Asian cuisines.

As a result of these factors, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth in the dried mushroom market in the coming years. This growth presents a unique opportunity for suppliers and producers of dried mushrooms from around the world.

Competitive Landscape

The dominance of market giants does not mean, however, that there is no scope for players with smaller operations. These middle and small-scale players often have a specialty, like shiitake mushrooms for Asian players and button mushrooms for European ones. These players also dabble in the wild harvesting of truffles and morels.

Mergers and acquisitions are common occurrences in the market. The merger of South Mill Mushrooms and Champ's Mushrooms was a notable event, happening in January 2019. The companies increased their capabilities in North America through the merger. Meanwhile, a significant acquisition was Yuguan China’s takeover of Sylvan. The acquisition enhanced the operational capabilities of both companies.

Research and development is a prominent area of focus for market players. To sustain research and development efforts, players are seeking investment from both private and public sources. The following table highlights the beneficiaries of investment in the market as well as the amount.

Key Companies

Merchant Gourmet

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

California Mushroom Farms Inc.

Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Hughes Mushroom, Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.

Bonduelle

Banken Champignons

The Mushroom Company

Sun Hing Foods, Inc.

Monaghan Mushrooms



Dried Mushrooms Market Segmentation

By Packaging:

By packaging, the market is segmented into cartons, boxes, and polyethylene bags.

By Product Type:

The market is segmented into shiitake mushrooms, button mushrooms, oyster mushrooms, reishi mushrooms, milky mushrooms, winter mushrooms, and paddy straw based on product type.

By Distribution Channel:

Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets, convenience stores, e-commerce, and specialized stores.

By End Users:

In terms of end users, the market is segmented into food service, consumers, food manufacturers, cosmetic industry, and nutraceuticals.

By Region:

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania.

French Translation –

Le marché des champignons séchés devrait atteindre 15,6 milliards USD en 2024 et devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 3,4 %, pour atteindre une valeur de 21,8 milliards USD d'ici 2034. La croissance du marché est tirée par la sensibilisation accrue des consommateurs aux bienfaits des champignons pour la santé, l'augmentation de la population végétalienne et la demande croissante d'ingrédients naturels à base de plantes dans diverses catégories alimentaires.

Bienfaits pour la santé et augmentation des régimes alimentaires à base de plantes

Les champignons séchés gagnent en popularité en raison de leur riche contenu nutritionnel, qui comprend des vitamines, des minéraux et des antioxydants essentiels. Ils sont connus pour leurs propriétés de renforcement du système immunitaire et de réduction du stress, ce qui séduit les consommateurs soucieux de leur santé dans le monde entier. Alors que de plus en plus de personnes adoptent un régime alimentaire à base de plantes, les champignons séchés sont devenus un ingrédient clé dans une variété de plats végétaliens et végétariens. Les variétés populaires telles que les champignons shiitake sont non seulement rentables à produire, mais offrent également un moyen facile d'ajouter de la saveur et de la valeur nutritionnelle aux repas.

Les champignons shiitake dominent le marché

Les champignons shiitake sont les leaders du marché, avec une part de marché de 42 % attendue en 2024. Ces champignons sont largement utilisés dans la cuisine asiatique et gagnent de plus en plus en popularité dans les applications culinaires mondiales. Connus pour leur saveur umami distinctive, les champignons shiitake sont cultivés dans des environnements contrôlés, ce qui en fait un choix accessible et abordable pour les consommateurs. Ils sont utilisés dans tout, des soupes et des sautés aux hamburgers à base de plantes , reflétant la tendance croissante à remplacer la viande par des champignons dans les régimes végétaliens et végétariens.

Augmentation de la production de champignons et croissance durable

L'augmentation de la production mondiale de champignons favorise également l'expansion du marché. Des pays comme la Chine, qui est à la fois le plus grand producteur et le plus grand consommateur de champignons, ont contribué à répondre à la demande croissante. D'autres pays, dont les États-Unis, le Japon et plusieurs pays européens, suivent le mouvement et développent leur production de champignons pour répondre aux besoins des marchés locaux et internationaux.

Les bienfaits des champignons pour la santé ne se limitent pas à la consommation alimentaire. L’intérêt croissant pour les aliments fonctionnels et les compléments alimentaires renforce également la demande de champignons séchés dans l’industrie nutraceutique. Les entreprises intègrent désormais des champignons séchés, tels que le reishi et la crinière de lion, dans des compléments alimentaires ciblant l’immunité, la santé cérébrale et la gestion du stress.

« L'utilisation croissante de champignons séchés dans les régimes à base de plantes et comme compléments nutritionnels marque un changement significatif dans le comportement des consommateurs, contribuant à une croissance soutenue du marché avec une production en expansion et des tendances de santé en hausse, les perspectives restent positives », - déclareNandini Roy Choudhury, partenaire client chez Future Market Insights

Défis et contraintes du marché

Malgré la croissance prometteuse du marché, l'industrie des champignons séchés est confrontée à des défis liés aux coûts de production élevés. Le processus de culture et de récolte des champignons, qui nécessite beaucoup de main-d'œuvre, en particulier pour les variétés qui sont cueillies plutôt que cultivées, fait grimper les coûts de production. De plus, un stockage et un emballage appropriés, en particulier dans les climats humides, peuvent augmenter les frais généraux. L'utilisation d'emballages résistants, tels que des sacs sous vide, est essentielle pour maintenir la qualité des champignons séchés, mais augmente le coût global.

Popularité croissante des substituts de viande à base de plantes

L’un des principaux moteurs du marché des champignons séchés est leur rôle en tant que substitut de viande à base de plantes. Avec la demande croissante de produits végétaliens et végétariens, les champignons sont utilisés dans une large gamme d’alternatives à la viande, notamment les hamburgers, les saucisses et les kebabs. Par exemple, les champignons portobello sont utilisés pour créer des galettes de hamburger à base de plantes, une tendance qui a connu une croissance rapide sur des marchés comme le Royaume-Uni.

Perspectives régionales : le rôle de la Chine et du Royaume-Uni

Le marché des champignons séchés en Chine reste le plus important, le pays étant à la fois le premier producteur et le premier consommateur. La Chine représente plus de 40 % de la production mondiale de champignons et son marché intérieur en pleine croissance continue de stimuler la demande mondiale de champignons séchés.

Au Royaume-Uni, le marché des champignons séchés devrait croître à un TCAC de 6 % entre 2024 et 2034. La montée du véganisme et la volonté croissante des consommateurs d'essayer des alternatives à la viande sont des facteurs clés qui stimulent la demande. Les grands détaillants comme Tesco et Sainsbury's ont rendu les champignons séchés plus accessibles aux consommateurs, alimentant encore davantage leur popularité.

Principaux points à retenir :

Le marché mondial des champignons séchés devrait atteindre 21,8 milliards USD d'ici 2034, avec un TCAC de 3,4 %.

Les champignons shiitake domineront le marché, détenant une part de marché de 42 % d'ici 2024.

La popularité croissante des régimes à base de plantes et l’utilisation de champignons dans les substituts de viande sont des moteurs clés du marché.

La Chine reste le plus grand producteur et consommateur de champignons séchés.

La demande croissante d’aliments fonctionnels et de compléments alimentaires stimulera encore davantage la croissance du marché.



Qu’est-ce qui fait de l’Europe un marché attractif pour les champignons séchés ?

Le marché des champignons séchés en Europe est en plein essor et devrait continuer à croître dans les années à venir. Plusieurs raisons expliquent cela, notamment le fait que les champignons constituent une source alimentaire saine et durable. De plus, les champignons séchés ont une longue durée de conservation et sont faciles à transporter, ce qui en fait un produit idéal pour l'exportation.

Les consommateurs européens sont de plus en plus intéressés par des options alimentaires saines et durables, et les champignons correspondent parfaitement à cette tendance. Les champignons sont une bonne source de protéines, de fibres, de vitamines et de minéraux, et ils ont une faible empreinte carbone. Les champignons séchés ont également une durée de conservation plus longue que les champignons frais, ce qui permet de les transporter sur de longues distances sans craindre qu'ils ne se gâtent.

La demande de champignons séchés étant en hausse, les producteurs européens sont bien placés pour capitaliser sur ce marché en pleine croissance.

Pourquoi l’Asie-Pacifique émerge-t-elle comme un marché opportuniste des champignons séchés ?

Ces dernières années, la région Asie-Pacifique est devenue un marché opportuniste pour les champignons séchés. Cela est dû à un certain nombre de facteurs, notamment la croissance démographique et l'augmentation des revenus de la région. De plus, le climat de la région est bien adapté à la culture des champignons et la demande de champignons séchés dans les cuisines asiatiques est importante.

En raison de ces facteurs, la région Asie-Pacifique devrait connaître une croissance significative du marché des champignons séchés dans les années à venir. Cette croissance représente une opportunité unique pour les fournisseurs et producteurs de champignons séchés du monde entier.

Paysage concurrentiel

La domination des géants du marché ne signifie pas pour autant que les acteurs de plus petite taille n'ont pas de marge de manœuvre. Ces acteurs de taille moyenne et de petite taille ont souvent une spécialité, comme les champignons shiitake pour les acteurs asiatiques et les champignons de Paris pour les acteurs européens. Ces acteurs se lancent également dans la cueillette sauvage de truffes et de morilles.

Les fusions et acquisitions sont des phénomènes courants sur le marché. La fusion de South Mill Mushrooms et Champ's Mushrooms a été un événement notable, qui s'est produit en janvier 2019. Les entreprises ont accru leurs capacités en Amérique du Nord grâce à cette fusion. Parallèlement, une acquisition importante a été le rachat de Sylvan par Yuguan China. Cette acquisition a renforcé les capacités opérationnelles des deux sociétés.

La recherche et le développement constituent un domaine d'intérêt majeur pour les acteurs du marché. Pour soutenir leurs efforts de recherche et de développement, les acteurs recherchent des investissements provenant de sources privées et publiques. Le tableau suivant met en évidence les bénéficiaires des investissements sur le marché ainsi que leur montant.

Entreprises clés

Marchand Gourmet

Agro Dutch Industries Ltd.

Fermes de champignons de Californie Inc.

Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Champignons Hughes, Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd.

Bonduelle

Banques de champignons

La Compagnie des Champignons

Aliments Sun Hing, Inc.

Champignons de Monaghan



Segmentation du marché des champignons séchés

Par emballage :

En termes d’emballage, le marché est segmenté en cartons, boîtes et sacs en polyéthylène.

Par type de produit :

Le marché est segmenté en champignons shiitake, champignons de Paris, pleurotes, champignons reishi, champignons laiteux, champignons d'hiver et paille de riz en fonction du type de produit.

Par canal de distribution :

En fonction du canal de distribution, le marché est segmenté en supermarchés, magasins de proximité, commerce électronique et magasins spécialisés.

Par les utilisateurs finaux :

En termes d’utilisateurs finaux, le marché est segmenté en services alimentaires, consommateurs, fabricants de produits alimentaires, industrie cosmétique et nutraceutiques.

Par région :

En fonction de la région, le marché est segmenté en Amérique du Nord, Amérique latine, Europe, Asie du Sud, Asie de l'Est, Moyen-Orient et Afrique et Océanie.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

