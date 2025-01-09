JMD Furniture Named the DMV’s Top Choice for Mattresses

LAUREL, MD, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JMD Furniture & Mattress, a trusted name in home furnishings across the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area, is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Laurel, Maryland. This new addition marks a significant milestone in the company’s 15-year history, further expanding its footprint and commitment to providing quality sleep solutions and home furnishings to the local community.With established locations in Temple Hills, District Heights, Alexandria, and Suitland, JMD Furniture continues to grow its presence to better serve customers across the DMV area. The new Laurel location offers an expanded selection of high-quality mattresses and home furnishings, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of the region’s residents.Expanding Access to Quality Sleep SolutionsFor over a decade, JMD Furniture has been committed to making quality sleep accessible to everyone, offering a wide range of mattress options to fit every sleep style and budget. The company has earned a strong reputation for its dedication to providing affordable, high-quality products that enhance comfort and support for its customers.“Over the years, we’ve seen firsthand how important a good night’s sleep is to our customers,” said Sunita, owner of JMD Furniture & Mattress. “We are thrilled to expand our reach with our new Laurel location and continue helping residents throughout the DMV find the perfect mattress for their needs.”A Variety of Mattress Options for Every NeedJMD Furniture offers a variety of mattress types to suit all sleeping preferences, from traditional innerspring mattresses to memory foam, hybrid, and eco-friendly latex options. Whether customers are seeking firm support or plush comfort, JMD Furniture’s broad selection ensures that everyone can find the perfect fit for their sleep style.Types of Mattresses Offered Include:Innerspring Mattresses: Providing traditional support with durable coils.Memory Foam Mattresses: Ideal for those seeking body-conforming comfort to alleviate pressure points.Hybrid Mattresses: A combination of innerspring coils and memory foam for a balanced sleep experience.Latex Mattresses: Known for their eco-friendly and hypoallergenic properties, ideal for sensitive sleepers.A Focus on Customer Satisfaction and Affordable SolutionsJMD Furniture is also known for its customer-centric approach, offering flexible payment options and reliable delivery services. The company’s goal is to ensure a stress-free shopping experience for customers, whether they’re purchasing a mattress for the first time or upgrading their current one.“Customer satisfaction has always been at the core of our business,” said Sunita. “We offer flexible payment options, including no-credit-needed plans and layaway, to make the mattress shopping experience easier for everyone.”New Location in Laurel: Expanding Community EngagementJMD Furniture’s continued growth and commitment to the community are evident with the grand opening of its newest store in Laurel, MD. This new location adds to the company’s strong presence in the DMV, providing even more opportunities for customers to experience personalized service and browse a wide range of home furnishings.JMD Furniture Locations Include:JMD Temple Hills: 2346B Iverson St, Temple Hills, MD 20748JMD District Heights: 6611 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD 20747JMD Alexandria: 7708B Richmond Hwy, Alexandria, VA 22306JMD Suitland: 4053 Silver Hill Road, Suitland, MD 20746JMD Laurel (New Location): 1001 Fairlawn Ave, Laurel, MD 20707Giving Back to the DMV CommunityAs a locally owned and operated business, JMD Furniture takes pride in supporting the communities it serves. The company is deeply involved in local events and charitable initiatives, working to make a positive impact in the neighborhoods where its stores are located.“Our growth wouldn’t be possible without the loyalty of our customers and the strong community ties we’ve built over the years,” said Sunita. “We’re excited to continue giving back and supporting the people who have supported us.”About JMD Furniture & MattressJMD Furniture & Mattress is a family-owned business that has been serving the DMV area for over 15 years. The company is dedicated to offering high-quality furniture and mattresses at affordable prices, providing exceptional customer service, and contributing to the community. With multiple locations across Maryland and Virginia, JMD Furniture continues to be the region’s trusted partner for home furnishings and sleep solutions.

