Nimble and Material Unite to ‘Reshape’ the Future of Portable Power

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nimble ® –originator of ethically made tech accessories–and Material –a cutting-edge battery manufacturing company–are joining forces to transform portable power by creating previously impossible energy systems. Rather than simply shrinking battery sizes, Material’s conformal battery technology allows batteries to take any shape by filling unused voids and crevices within a device’s structure.

“With Material’s expertise, we can now design products largely based on functionality instead of the size and shape of current batteries,” said Ross Howe, CEO of Nimble. “It’s a breakthrough that has far-reaching implications for the future of power storage.”

The collaboration plans to develop new charging solutions aimed at tackling some of the industry’s greatest challenges—making batteries smarter, safer, and more adaptable, while unlocking a new era of product innovation.





A Bold New Approach to Battery Design

Leveraging these free-form 3D batteries, Nimble and Material will introduce portable versions of existing power accessories like Nimble’s FOLD 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, as well as unique designs including a heart-shaped MagSafe-compatible wireless battery for iPhone users.

Key Technology Features:

Maximum Energy: Optimized battery designs that fill vacant gaps inside products to increase capacity while conserving space.

Advanced Nanomaterial: Boosts energy efficiency while reducing the need for traditional, resource intensive materials.

Unmatched Safety: Advancements in thermal management that reduce risks by ensuring more stable and consistent battery performance under the most demanding conditions.

Next-Gen Products: Adaptability of designs along with sustainable materials and low-impact production methods unlock endless potential for everything from compact chargers to Qi2 wireless solutions, and beyond.



“This partnership is about creating products that were once unthinkable,” said Gabe Elias, CEO of Material. “Our conformal technology allows products to perform better, last longer, and operate more safely—redefining what’s achievable in portable power.”

About Nimble

As a Certified B Corporation™ and Climate Neutral® Certified brand, Nimble is committed to improving the social and environmental standards of the consumer electronics industry by combining strict sustainability targets with globally recognized product performance and reliability. For the latest updates on new Nimble products and initiatives, visit gonimble.com and follow @nimbleforgood on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About Material

Material is a deep-tech company at the forefront of battery manufacturing. With expertise in conformal battery technology and nanomaterial advancements, Material is enabling a new era of energy storage solutions that prioritize safety, adaptability, and performance.





