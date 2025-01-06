Vishay Expands Frequency Control Portfolio With New Surface-Mount Crystals and Oscillators

Reducing Costs, New Devices Offer Smaller Package Sizes, Wider Value Ranges, and Improved Performance

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To simplify the sourcing process for its customers, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that the company’s Inductors Division has expanded its frequency control line with new surface-mount crystals and oscillators designed to deliver smaller packages, wider value ranges, and improved performance — all while reducing costs.

The new additions to Vishay’s frequency control portfolio include six new series of crystals and three new series of oscillators. Vishay’s new sizes include crystals as compact as 1.6 mm by 1.2 mm and oscillators starting at 2.0 mm by 1.6 mm. These space-saving designs reduce board space requirements and lower overall costs by up to 40 % compared to the larger 5 mm by 7 mm packages currently offered.

The new crystals cover a frequency range of 12 MHz to 60 MHz — plus a tuning fork crystal that operates at a 32.768 kHz real-time clock frequency — with frequency tolerances of ± 20 ppm or better at 25°C. The oscillators span a frequency range from 1.0 MHz to 125 MHz. With improved temperature stabilities of ± 25 ppm or better — a significant enhancement over the existing ± 50 ppm for crystals and ± 100 ppm for oscillators — these products deliver superior performance in demanding environments. Custom options for frequency stability, tolerance, and operating temperature range are also available to meet specific customer needs.

“Our latest crystals and oscillators provide a competitive alternative to industry-standard surface-mount devices,” said Mike Husman, senior vice president of Vishay’s Inductor Division. “In addition to delivering better performance, their compact packages are perfectly aligned with the latest trends in development programs, enabling advanced packaging for commercial applications across all markets.”

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

