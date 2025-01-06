Press Release – No. 1 / 2025

Zealand Pharma to present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 13th

Copenhagen, Denmark, January 6, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Adam Steensberg, will present an overview of the company at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA at 2:15 p.m. PT (11:15 p.m. CET) on Monday, January 13, 2025.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the investor section of the company’s website at https://www.zealandpharma.com/investors/events-presentations/ where a recording of the webcast will also be archived after the event.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the U.S. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contact:

Adam Lange (Investors)

Investor Relations Officer

Email: alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Anna Krassowska, PhD (Media and Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Email: akrassowska@zealandpharma.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.