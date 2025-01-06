PRESS RELEASE

For Immediate Release – January 6, 2025

Media Contacts:

Heather Collins, Wastewater Program Manager

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-261-5678, Heather.Collins@Vermont.gov

Michelle Kolb, Direct Discharge Section Supervisor

Department of Environmental Conservation

802-490-6165, Michelle.Kolb@Vermont.gov

What Not to Flush: Prevent Pollution and Save Time and Money with These Tips

Montpelier, Vt. – As the new year begins, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is offering a few tips on what not to flush down toilets and how to better dispose of that waste.

Vermonters should only flush human waste, toilet cleaning products, and toilet paper.

Anything else needs to be properly managed to prevent pollution. Knowing where and how to best dispose of trash, waste, or unwanted items can cut wastewater treatment costs, protect public health, and keep the environment clean.

"Even products advertised as “flushable” do not break down and can clog toilets, household plumbing, sewer pipes and pumps, and septic tanks,” said Heather Collins, DEC Wastewater Program Manager. “This can result in sewage backups and overflows that cause pollution and cost homeowners and the public extra money.”

Do not flush tissues, cotton swabs, floss, diapers, feminine hygiene products, coffee grounds, cat litter, wipes, excess household cleaners, cigarette butts, and medications.

Use these tips to dispose of waste the right way:

To learn more, visit the DEC Wastewater Management Program.

###

The Department of Environmental Conservation is responsible for protecting Vermont's natural resources and safeguarding human health for the benefit of this and future generations. Visit dec.vermont.gov and follow the Department of Environmental Conservation on Facebook and Instagram.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider. To file a discrimination complaint, for questions, free language services, or requests for reasonable accommodations, please contact ANR’s Nondiscrimination Coordinator at ANR.CivilRights@vermont.gov or visit ANR’s online Notice of Nondiscrimination.