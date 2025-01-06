CurbCutOS Is Making The Web Accessible To All at CES 2025

Visit Booth #9325 In The North Hall of The Las Vegas Convention Center for Live Demonstrations and to See How CurbCutOS Provides True Digital Accessibility

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CurbCutOS , a leader in digital accessibility innovation, will showcase its cutting-edge digital accessibility solutions at CES 2025 , the world’s premier tech expo taking place January 7-10 in Las Vegas. Visitors can experience CurbCutOS’s transformative technologies at booth #9325 in the North Hall of The Las Vegas Convention Center.CurbCutOS empowers businesses of all sizes and organizations to achieve true digital inclusivity by making websites, apps, and digital content accessible to individuals of all abilities. With its powerful SAAS-driven platform, CurbCutOS delivers seamless compliance with accessibility standards such as WCAG, ADA, and Section 508, ensuring that everyone can engage fully with digital spaces.Key Highlights at CES 2025:• Interactive demonstrations: Attendees can explore real-time accessibility audits and solutions tailored to various industries, including e-commerce, education and healthcare.• Innovative features: The latest enhancements in digital accessibility technology, including automated remediation and user-centric customization tools will be showcased.• Expert insights: CurbCutOS accessibility experts will host live presentations and one-on-one consultations to discuss the future of digital inclusivity.“Digital accessibility might not be the biggest, loudest or sexiest thing at CES this year, but it is definitely one of the most important,” said Mark Pound, CEO of CurbCutOS. “Our mission is to ensure that digital transformation includes everyone, and CES provides the perfect platform to highlight how our solutions are making that a reality.”Pound says digital accessibility is critical because more than 1.85 billion people worldwide are disabled, yet only 3% of websites and digital assets are truly accessible to people with disabilities. From a business standpoint, he says the disabled consumer is a $13 trillion untapped market and that strict enforcement carrying severe financial penalties is becoming more commonplace. Names like Beyonce, Harvard University, and Domino’s Pizza have already been sued due to lack of compliance.“We’re showcasing real digital accessibility solutions at CES, not web accessibility overlays that can actually make a website less accessible,” Pound said. “We have a long-term solution that reduces costs and increases returns year-over-year, all while delivering the user experience necessary to capture this massive market.”CES attendees, industry professionals and media representatives are invited to stop by the CurbCutOS booth for live demonstrations and to learn more about building a more accessible digital future.###About CurbCutOSCurbCutOS was founded and is led by people with disabilities with a focus on delivering innovative digital accessibility solutions that help organizations ensure their digital media is compliant, achieve progress in their efforts, and connects them to new market opportunities by making digital content accessible to all. https://www.curbcutos.com/

