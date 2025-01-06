MEDIA ADVISORY: Fifth Anniversary Commemoration of the Downing of Flight PS752

TORONTO, Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) invites media and members of the public to join with them in commemorating the passing of five years since the downing of Flight PS752 by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). The tragedy claimed the lives of 176 innocent passengers, crew, and an unborn child. Please join the Association in honouring their memory.

Visitation of Cemeteries & Candlelight Vigil

The Association invites members of the public to join with them as they visit the gravesides of victims of Flight PS752. A candlelight vigil will follow.

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025



Visitation of cemeteries: 2:00pm

Candlelight vigil public gathering: 5:00pm

Where: Three cemeteries will be visited in the following order (beginning at 2pm EST):

York Cemetery and Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft Road, Toronto, ON

Neda and Sohrab Memorial Trees near Mel Lastman Square in North York, ON

Wadi Al-Salaam Cemetery, 10992 Kennedy Road, Markham, ON

Elgin Mills Cemetery, 1591 Elgin Mills Road East, Richmond Hill, ON Candlelight vigil to be held at Unity Park, 63 Dunsmore Crescent, Richmond Hill, ON

Who: Iranian human rights activists, Hamed Esmaeilion and Atena Daemi, will be speaking at the event.

Fifth Anniversary Ceremony

The Association is hosting a ceremony to commemorate the fifth anniversary of the downing of Flight PS752. The official ceremony will include speeches, special presentations, and performances.

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 - Doors open: 1:30pm

- Ceremony: 3:00-5:00pm Where: Richmond Hill Centre for the Performing Arts

10268 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, ON

Who: Alborz Sadeghi, President of the Association

Kourosh Doustshenas, Spokesperson of the Association

Various government representatives



Media Details

Media will be asked to present credentials upon entering the venue. Badges are required for media personnel and will be issued upon showing credentials.

Media are not permitted in the auditorium at any time.

A livestream feed of the ceremony will be available on the Association’s YouTube channel. The feed can be accessed at username @PS752Justice or https://www.youtube.com/@PS752Justice.

Additional Canadian & Global Events:

Edmonton, AB: Jan 8th at 6:00pm MST at the memorial site at the University of Alberta

Montreal, QC: Jan 11th at 2:00pm EST at Phillips Square

Ottawa, ON: Jan 12th at 7:00pm EST at MAC Hall, Bronson Centre, 211 Bronson Avenue

Quebec City, QC: Jan 8th at 5:30pm EST at Université Laval, Pavillon Alexandre-Vachon (VCH)

Windsor, ON: Jan 8th at 3:00pm EST at CAW Student Center - University of Windsor

Vancouver, BC: Event#1: Jan 7th at 6:00pm PST at Vancouver Art Gallery Event #2: Jan 8th at 6:00pm PST at Room C400, UBC Robson Square, Downtown Vancouver



Please check www.globalnetworkwlf.com for up-to-date event details.

Media Contact

pmrc@ps752justice.com

