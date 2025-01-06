Mainstay Engineering Group Announces Acquisition of Professional Engineering Associates (PEA) of South Carolina

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainstay Engineering Group, Inc., (www.MainstayEngineering.com), a leader in civil and structural engineering with a specialization in life sciences, pharmaceutical, and other mission-critical industries, is proud to announce the acquisition of Professional Engineering Associates (PEA), a Greenville, South Carolina-based, civil and structural engineering firm. PEA is a long-standing and well-respected engineering firm with significant design experience in the industrial, manufacturing, healthcare, and commercial sectors with a presence in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Texas. This strategic acquisition expands the company’s geographic footprint and deepens its service capabilities, benefiting its clients, partners, and employees.

"This acquisition marks an important milestone for both companies," said Laura Hughes, CEO of Mainstay Engineering Group, Inc. "PEA’s proven expertise with industrial and manufacturing projects complements our core strengths in the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries. This will enable our team to expand into new markets and geographies with confidence. By bringing our teams together, we are creating a powerhouse of talent, knowledge, and experience that will allow us to offer even greater value to our clients."

Jeff Barrett, MBA, PE, SE, LEED, AP and Principal of PEA, shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition stating, “This partnership with Mainstay Engineering represents an exciting new chapter for PEA. Both firms are driven by a commitment to client success and technical excellence. By joining forces, we can leverage each other’s strengths and resources to offer our clients even more comprehensive and innovative solutions while providing new opportunities for our employees to grow and thrive.”

For employees of both firms, the acquisition presents new growth opportunities, from cross-functional collaborations to access to a broader network of resources and professional development pathways. Mainstay Engineering and PEA’s combined workforce will benefit from shared knowledge, expanded project opportunities, and the support of an organization committed to fostering innovation and career growth.

Clients of both companies can expect the same high level of service and personalized attention they have come to rely on, with the added benefit of enhanced regional capabilities and an expanded service offering. The combined expertise of Mainstay Engineering and PEA will ensure that clients across the U.S. will continue to receive best-in-class engineering solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Christine Sciarrotta

Vice President, Business Development

Mainstay Engineering Group, Inc.

csciarrotta@megr.com

About Mainstay Engineering Group:

Mainstay Engineering Group, Inc. is a nationally recognized leader in providing innovative civil and structural engineering solutions to pharmaceutical, life sciences, semi-conductor, data center, EV/battery, sustainable energy and other mission-critical industries. With 23 years of experience, the award-winning company serves its partners and clients in 49 states across the U.S., and internationally, and is dedicated to delivering high-quality engineering services that support the growth and success of its clients. For more information visit www.MainstayEngineering.com.

About Professional Engineering Associates (PEA):

Professional Engineering Associates is a South Carolina-based civil and structural engineering firm with over 45 years of design experience and a strong focus in the industrial, manufacturing, healthcare, and commercial sectors. Known for its dedication to client service and project excellence, PEA has built a reputation for delivering innovative and reliable engineering solutions across a variety of industries. For more information visit www.PEAofSC.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8b99959-aad0-4781-8b90-ccbea7bc613d

